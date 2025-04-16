2W Retail Sales FY25, Mar 2025 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki

India’s 2W market has been on a rollercoaster ride, where sales are concerned. In March 2025, the 2W industry registered a slight YoY degrowth, but there was a noticeable MoM gain. With the 15,08,232 units sold in March 2025, 2W retail sales March 2025 accounted for a 1.77% YoY decline as opposed to 15,35,398 units sold in March 2024.

There was an 11.45% MoM growth when compared to 13,53,280 units sold in February 2025. Analysing FY sales, 2W market fell in the green in FY25 with 1,88,77,812 units sold, as opposed to 1,75,27,115 units sold in FY24 with a rather sizeable 7.71% YoY growth. Let’s break down these numbers with respect to OEMs.

2W Retail Sales FY25

Hero MotoCorp emerged as India’s best-selling 2W OEM in FY25 with 54,45,251 units sold as opposed to 53,97,315 units with a 0.88% YoY growth and it held 28.84% market share. HMSI (Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India Ltd) took 2nd place with 47,89,283 units which is a 15.65% YoY growth over 40,93,895 units from FY24. HMSI commanded a 25.37% market share in FY25.

In 3rd place, we have TVS Motor with 33,01,781 units sold in FY25 over 29,67,164 units from FY24 with a 10.67% YoY growth and secured 17.49% market share. Bajaj Auto took 4th place as the company sold 21,54,467 units with a 2.14% YoY growth over 21,08,808 units sold in FY24. Bajaj and Chetak commanded 11.41% of India’s 2W market.

With 9,82,007 units, Suzuki Motorcycle India emerged as the 5th best-selling 2W OEM. When compared to the 8,47,654 units sold in FY24, Suzuki saw a 14.68% YoY growth. India’s favourite Classic motorcycle maker and Eicher’s subsidiary, Royal Enfield, sold 8,43,058 units in FY25 with a 7.4% YoY growth over 7,82,897 units sold in FY24.

Further down the line, we have India Yamaha Motor with 6,49,900 units, Ola Electric with 3,44,009 units, Ather Energy with 1,30,944 units, Greaves Electric Mobility with 40,162 units, Piaggio Vehicles with 33,375 units, Classic Legends (Jawa Yezdi) with 32,343 units and other brands combined constituted 1,31,232 units.

2W Retail Sales March 2025

Retail sales of 2W vehicles for the month of March 2025 yielded an almost identical hierarchy as we saw with FY25 sales. Hero MotoCorp topped the sales charts like clockwork with 4,35,828 units sold in March 2025, losing 3.68% sales YoY when compared to 4,52,195 units sold in March 2024. Hero MotoCorp secured 28.90% of 2W market in India in March 2025.

Honda took 2nd place with 3,56,083 units sold last month. There was a negligible YoY decline of 0.09% and the company had a 23.61% market share last month. TVS took 3rd place with an 18.24% market share in the 2W industry as it sold 2,75,030 units and registered 8.31% YoY growth over 2,53,067 units sold in March 2024.

Bajaj secured 4th place on this list with 1,71,136 units sold last month, witnessing a decline of 5.9% YoY and the company holds 11.35% of the market share. Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 84,208 units last month with 10.41% YoY growth. Royal Enfield was next with 75,409 units sold last month and the company registered 13.84% YoY growth.

Further in the list, we have Yamaha with 48,114 units, Ola with 23,435 units, Ather with 15,467 units, Greaves with 5,642 units, BGAUSS with 2,591 units, Piaggio with 2,294 units, Classic Legends with 2,248 units, PUR Energy with 1,805 units along with other brands including EVs constituting to 8,942 units.

EV Penetration

As per the FADA Research reports, EV penetration stood at 8.6% in March 2025, which was less than the 9.1% seen in March 2024. However, it was an improvement over the 5.6% EV penetration seen in February 2025. For FY25, EV penetration in 2W industry was 6.1%, which was higher than 5.4% in FY24.