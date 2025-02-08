2W Retail Sales Jan 2025 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, RE, Ola, Ather

The 2W segment has witnessed strong YoY, MoM as well as YTD growth in retail sales

The first month of 2025 saw a growth in retail sales across all segments. 2W improved by 4% while 3W retail sales were up 6.8%. PVs and CVs too witnessed a 15.5% and 8% growth respectively while tractor sales were up 5% on a YoY basis.

Speaking specifically about 2W retail sales and its growth over the past year, retail sales also showed off a healthy 27.39% MoM growth over sales in Dec 2024. Sales in urban areas scaled over rural sales. As announced by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the two-wheeler segment has recorded outstanding sales growth in Jan 2025 following a rather lean month of December.

2W sales stood at 15,25,862 units in Jan 2025, up from 14,65,039 units sold in Jan 2024 with a 4.15% YoY growth. It also witnessed a MoM improvement by 27.39% when compared to 11,97,742 units sold in Dec 2024. YTD sales stood at 1,60,01,097 units in the FY25 period, up by 10% over 1,45,46,886 units sold in the same period of 2024.

2W Retail Sales Jan 2025

The 2W segment had top selling OEMs Hero, Honda and TVS together commanding a 70% market share. Hero MotoCorp was once again the No. 1 selling OEM with retail sales at 4,10,774 units. This was a marginal 544 unit YoY decline from 4,11,318 unit sales of Jan 2024. This decline in sales saw the company command a 26.92% market share, down from 28.08% held in Jan 2024. The new Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 scooters have just been launched in India, both of which received outstanding features, efficient engine lineups and competitive prices.

At No. 2 Honda saw its 2W sales grow to 3,72,982 units in Jan 2025, up from 3,58,278 unit sales of Jan 2024. Robust sales were also reported by TVS Motor, with 2,87,437 unit retail sales in the past month, up from 2,55,175 units sold in the same month last year. TVS Motor market share grew to 18.84% from 17.42% on a YoY basis.

Suffering a YoY decline in retail sales was Bajaj Auto with 1,73,754 units sold in Jan 2025. This was a 3,623 unit volume de-growth over 1,77,377 unit sales of Jan 2024. With the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 is now set to take its segment by storm. It will be launched in India in the coming months.

In 5th position on this list was Suzuki with 88,315 unit retail sales last month. This indicated a significant rise over 75,876 units sold in Jan 2024. It was followed by Royal Enfield, a leader in the 350cc segment, with 76,574 unit sales in Jan 2025. It related to a 9,256 unit volume increase over 67,318 units sold in the same month last year. A very marginal improvement was recorded by Yamaha with 58,110 unit sales in Jan 2025 over 57,958 units sold in Jan 2024.

Electric 2W Sales Jan 2025

Ola Electric has suffered a severe YoY decline in retail sales to 24,336 units. This was down from 32,424 units sold in Jan 2024. Ola also lost in terms of market share which slipped to 1.59% from 2.21% on a YoY basis. However, Ola expects to bounce back with launch of Roadster X Electric Bike which comes in with a 9.1 kWh battery promising a 501km range.

Outstanding retail sales growth was reported by Ather Energy, sales of which improved to 12,906 units, up from 9,380 units sold in Jan 2024. Its market share too went up to 0.85% from 0.64% YoY. Ather too has updated its portfolio with the 2025 Ather 450S and 450X with new colour options and a bevy of features.

Retail sales also improved for Greaves Electric to 3,611 units in Jan 2025 from 2,358 unit sales of Jan 2024. Piaggio however, suffered a decline to 2,769 units in Jan 2025 from 3,183 unit sales of Jan 2024 along with Classic legends, sales of which fell to 2,753 units in the past month from 2,887 units sold in the same month last year. Sales of Pur Energy scaled up to 1,650 units in Jan 2025, a massive improvement from just 620 units sold in Jan 2024.

Other OEMs, which also included some EV makers added 9,891 units to total retail sales in Jan 2025 down from 10,887 units sold in Jan 2024.