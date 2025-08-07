2W Retail Sales July 2025 – Honda, Hero, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, RE, Yamaha, Ola, Ather

2W retail sales were affected by many factors in July 2025 thereby leading to a sharp YoY decline

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), retail sales of two-wheelers (2W) reached 13,55,504 units in July 2025. This represents a decline of 93,983 units compared to the 14,49,487 units sold in July 2024, marking a year-on-year (YoY) decrease of 6.48%. Additionally, sales fell sharply by 6.28% month-on-month (MoM), down from 14,46,387 units sold in June 2025.

2W Retail Sales July 2025 – Honda at No. 1

The top of this list saw a reshuffle in July 2025. Honda took over from Hero MotoCorp to become the new No. 1 best-seller on this list. Honda sales stood at 3,45,802 units and even as it suffered a sharp YoY decline from 3,69,980 units from July 2024, the company witnessed a 6,254 unit volume increase from 3,39,548 unit sales of Hero MotoCorp.

Hero MotoCorp had seen 4,00,093 unit sales in July 2024 when it commanded a 27.60% market share. This fell to 25.05% share in July 2025. Strong retail sales growth was reported by TVS Motor, sales of which improved to 2,69,677 units in the past month, up from 2,52,045 unit sales of July 2024. Market share too improved YoY to 19.89% from 17.37% held in the same month of the year ago period. Bajaj Auto Limited has posted a sharp YoY decline in July 2025. Sales in the past month, fell to 1,38,381 units, down from 1,61,936 unit sales of July 2024.

2W Sub-1 lakh Unit Retail Sales July 2025

At No. 5, Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded 88,003 unit retail sales last month. This was a decline from 80,309 units sold in July. It also saw a sharp improvement in market share to 6.49% from 5.54% YoY. Royal Enfield saw a significant YoY growth to 67,561 units last month, up from 58,685 units sold in the same month last year. India Yamaha Motor on the other hand witnessed a decline to 50,762 units, down from 54,822 unit sales in July last year.

In the electric two wheeler segment, Ola Electric saw its retail sales fall sharply from 41,802 units sold in July 2024 to 17,852 units in the past month. Market share too suffered a massive decline from 2.88% to 1.32% on a YoY basis. It was followed by Ather Energy. The recently introduced Rizta S electric scooter contributed to improved sales of 16,251 units last month from 10,218 units sold in the year ago period.

Ampere (Greaves Electric) too saw its sales go up to 4,199 units from 3,159 units YoY while Piaggio sales dipped to 2,527 units in July 2025 from 3,079 units in July 2024. Classic Legends (Jawa / Yezdi / BSA) sales stood at 2,237 units, a marginal increase from 2,206 unit sales of July 2024. It was PUREV that has witnessed a massive improvement in its retail sales. Sales which had stood at 390 units in July 2024 grew to 1,688 units last month, thus taking up market share to 0.12% from 0.03%.

Lower down on this sales list was BGauss Auto with 1,595 units suffering a YoY decline from 1,793 units while River EV sales improved sharply to 1,518 units in July 2025 from just 222 unit sales of July 2024. Other 2W OEMs added 7,903 units to total retail sales, down from 8,748 units sold in the same month last year.