2W Retail Sales June 2025 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, RE, Ather

Hero MotoCorp continued its dominance of the two-wheeler sales list last month, closely followed by Honda, TVS, and Bajaj

2W retail sales gained a 4.73% YoY growth in June 2025, boosted by several favorable factors such as weather and festivities and a strong market demand. As reported by FADA, retail sales went up to 14,46,387 units in June 2025, up by 65,347 units over 13,81,040 unit sales of June 2024.

Retail 2W sales however, suffered a sharp 12.48% MoM decline as there had been 16,52,637 units sold in May 2025. The sales list was dominated by Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS and Bajaj with these 4 best-selling two wheeler OEMs currently commanding a combined market share of 82%.

2W Sales June 2025

Hero MotoCorp maintained its stronghold in the segment with retail sales of 3,93,832 units, even as sales declined YoY from 3,97,620 units sold in June 2024. At No. 2 was Honda with a 24.56% market share and 3,55,295 unit sales last month, a growth over 3,52,502 unit retail sales of June 2024.

TVS Motor sales went up to 2,82,309 units, well over 2,36,947 units of June 2024 taking market share up to 19.52% from 17.16% YoY. The 4th 2W manufacturer to witness sales well above the 1 lakh unit mark was Bajaj Auto, sales of which grew to 1,56,360 units in the past month. The new Bajaj Dominar 400cc and 250cc models could significantly stir up sales, thanks to its affordable pricing, revolutionary feature and technology updates and improved safety equipment.

2W Sub-1 lakh Unit Retail Sales June 2025

At No. 5 on the FADA retail sales list for June 2025 was Suzuki Motorcycle India with 85,309 unit sales, up from 73,481 units sold in the same month last year. Market share also improved to 5.90% from 5.32% YoY. A marked YoY growth in retail sales was reported by Royal Enfield. Sales scaled up to 70,640 units in the past month from 56,463 unit sales in the same month last year.

Yamaha on the other hand, suffered a YoY decline in retail sales to 48,690 units from 50,286 units. In the electric 2W segment, Ola Electric sales fell to 20,190 units last month. There had been 36,859 units sold in June 2024. Ather Energy, having spruced up their Rizta portfolio to now include the Rizta S electric scooter, saw sales of 14,526 units last month. This was a hefty 8.310 unit volume increase form 6,216 units sold in June 2024.

Greaves Electric also saw a marked increase in retail sales to 4,199 units from 2,716 units on a YoY basis while Piaggio sales declined to 2,270 units in June 2025 from 2,736 units sold in the same month last year. Retail sales of BGauss went up to 1,952 units from 1,062 units YoY but Classic Legends suffered a steep decline to 1,892 units in the past month from 2,097 units sold in June 2024. Other OEMs, which also included electric 2W added 8,923 units to total retail sales last month, up from 8,162 unit sales of June 2024.