2W Retail Sales March 2026, FY26 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, RE, Yamaha, Ather, Ola

Two-wheeler retail sales witnessed strong growth in March 2026, both on a year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) basis. Total sales stood at 19,51,006 units, marking a 28.68% YoY growth compared to 15,16,150 units sold in March 2025. On a MoM basis, sales grew by 14.73% over 17,00,505 units recorded in February 2026. The segment also performed well over the full financial year. In FY26, total two-wheeler retail sales reached 2,14,20,386 units, registering a 13.40% increase compared to 1,88,89,595 units sold in FY25.

Two-Wheeler Retail Sales – March 2026

Demand improved across both rural and urban markets during the month. Urban sales increased by 28.84%, while rural sales grew by 28.57%. The electric two-wheeler segment also contributed to growth, driven by rising fuel costs and increasing focus on lower running expenses.

Hero MotoCorp retained its leadership position with 5,41,857 units sold, commanding a 27.77% market share. This was a significant increase over 4,36,598 units sold in March 2025. Honda followed with 4,75,313 units, up from 3,57,548 units, while TVS Motor Company secured the third position with 3,74,602 units, improving its market share to 19.20%.

Bajaj Auto also recorded strong growth with 2,16,253 units, compared to 1,71,866 units last year. Suzuki reported sales of 98,412 units, while Royal Enfield registered 96,510 units, supported by strong demand in its 350cc motorcycle lineup. India Yamaha Motor posted 65,705 units, while Ather Energy saw a sharp increase to 35,736 units, more than doubling its sales compared to 15,650 units in March 2025.

In contrast, Ola Electric reported a decline, with sales dropping to 10,118 units from 23,634 units last year. Other players such as Greaves (7,965 units), Classic Legends (4,617 units), River Mobility (4,149 units), BGauss (3,680 units) and Piaggio (3,122 units) also contributed to the overall tally. Additional OEMs, including smaller EV manufacturers, added 12,967 units to total sales.

Two-Wheeler Retail Sales – FY 2025-26

For the full financial year FY26, petrol and ethanol-powered vehicles dominated with a 93.30% share. Electric two-wheelers accounted for 6.54%, while CNG-powered vehicles had a marginal 0.16% share. Hero MotoCorp continued to lead with 60,83,248 units, up from 54,46,404 units, holding a 28.40% market share. Honda followed with 53,61,458 units, while TVS Motor recorded 40,46,666 units, supported by strong demand for its iQube and other models. Bajaj Auto stood fourth with 22,49,778 units.

Suzuki reported 11,40,730 units, while Royal Enfield posted 11,08,597 units. Yamaha recorded 7,15,564 units, showing steady growth over the previous year. Among EV players, Ather Energy reported strong growth with 2,39,178 units, up 83% YoY. In contrast, Ola Electric saw a sharp decline, with sales falling to 1,64,295 units from 3,44,300 units in FY25.

Other manufacturers also reported growth. Greaves recorded 61,563 units, Classic Legends 45,409 units, Piaggio 33,887 units and BGauss 26,201 units. River Mobility showed notable traction with 22,354 units, a sharp rise from 4,247 units last year. Additional OEMs contributed 1,21,458 units to total FY26 sales.