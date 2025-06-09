2W Retail Sales May 2025 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield, Ola

Several positive factors led to improved 2W retail sales that showed off strong performance in May 2025 with a 7.3% YoY growth

FADA (Federation of Automotive Dealers Association) has revealed sale data for May 2025. While the car segment has witnessed a YoY decline, the 2W category has seen a robust 7.31% increase. In the 2W segment, there were 16,52,637 units sold in May 2025, up from 15,40,077 units sold in May 2024.

MoM sales however, suffered a de-growth by 2.02% when compared to 16,86,774 units sold in April 2025. Dealers attributed this significant growth in the two-wheeler segment to a strong monsoon, a robust Rabi harvest, and auspicious marriage dates throughout May 2025. Let us assess OEM-wise sales figures for the past month.

2W Retail Sales May 2025

Hero MotoCorp topped the sales list with 4,99,036 unit sales last month. This was a 52,632 unit volume increase from 4,46,404 units sold in May 2024. The company also saw its market share improve from 28.99% to 30.20% YoY.

At No. 2 was Honda with 3,93,383 units sold in May 2025, up marginally from 23,92,030 units sold in the same month last year. Honda’s market share currently stands at 23.80%/ TVS Motor sales too improved significantly last month to 3,09,285 units, up from 2,63,977 unit sales of May 2024. This was a marked volume growth of 45,308 units.

In 4th position was Bajaj Auto with 1,84,831 unit sales, up from 1,75,535 units sold in May 2024. Market share however, fell to 11.18% from 11.40% YoY.

2W Sub-1 lakh Unit Retail Sales May 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle retail sales grew to 87,519 units last month. This was a volume increase of 5,227 units when compared to 82,292 units sold in May 2024. Royal Enfield in 6th place accounted for 76,608 unit sales which was a growth over 64,577 units sold in May 2024. It was however lower when compared to 80,090 units sold in April 2025.

Yamaha Motor 2W retail sales dipped to 50,388 units last month. This was significantly lower when compared to 54,679 unit sales of May 2024. It related to a volume loss of 4,291 units. Ola Electric sales suffered a steep decline. Sales fell to 18,501 units in May 2025 from 37,389 units sold in May 2024 when the company had ruled the electric two wheeler segment. Market share also fell drastically to 1.12% from 2.43% YoY.

Ather Energy sales improved two fold. Sales went up to 12,856 units in the past month from 6,154 units sold in the same month last year taking market share to 0.78% from 0.40%. Ather Rizta has contributed to this increased growth as sales hits 1 lakh milestone within a year of launch.

Lower down the sale list, but marking tremendous YoY sales growth, was Greaves Electric. The company accounted for retail sales of 4,178 units sold last month. This was a hefty YoY over 1,958 units sold in May 2024. Piaggio and Classic Legends suffered YoY decline in retail demand down to 2,355 units and 1,965 units respectively. There were others on this list that added 11,732 units to total sales, marking a YoY growth from 9,489 units sold in May 2024.