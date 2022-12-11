2W Retail Sales Nov 2022 – Honda, RE, Yamaha, Hero Electric, Ather, Jawa

Two wheeler retail sales in Nov 2022 have grown exponentially over the past two years – There is an increased demand for electric vehicles

As has been reported by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for the month of November 2022, retail sales of two wheelers increased to 18,47,708 units in Nov 2022 up 23.61 percent from 14,94,797 units sold in Nov 2021. It was also a 20.96 percent growth from 15,27,551 units retailed in Nov 2020 while sales dipped marginally by 0.86 percent when compared to 18,63,731 units sold in Nov 2019.

Hero MotoCorp headed the list with 6,36,064 units sold in Nov 2022, up from 5,49,443 unit retail sales in Nov 2021. Market share dipped to 34.42 percent from 36.76 percent YoY. Hero models such as the Splendor, HF Deluxe, Hero Passion and Glamour received good attention while sales are set to be boosted in the scooter segment with the VIDA electric scooter, currently offered in cities of Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur.

2W Retail Sales Nov 2022

At No 2 was Honda with sales of 4,62,163 units in Nov 2022, up from 3,66,486 units sold in Nov 2021. Market share improved to 25.01 percent from 24.52 percent YoY.

TVS Motor sales were up to 2,70551 units in the past month from 2,20,779 units sold in Nov 2021. Market share stood at 14.64 percent from 14.77 percent held in Nov 2021. TVS Apache, new Raider and TVS iQube electric scooter having received a great deal of attention boosted sales for TVS Motor.

Bajaj Auto at No. 4 saw sales of 2,10,251 units in Nov 2022, up from 1,72,029 units sold in Nov 2021. Best selling two wheelers from Bajaj Auto include the likes of Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar, Avenger along with the Chetak electric scooter.

There was also Suzuki at No. 5 with sales of 72,172 units marking significant YoY growth over 48,982 units sold in Nov 2021 while Royal Enfield saw sales of 69,211units in the past month from 37,149 units sold in Nov 2021. India Yamaha Motors retail sales stood at 53,560 while sales in Nov 2021 had been at 47,168.

Electric Two Wheeler Retail Sales Nov 2022

Outstanding sales growth was seen in the case of electric two wheelers. Ola sales stood at 16,308 units with a 0.88 percent market share while Ampere sales were at 12,257 units from just 1,990 units sold in the same month last year. There was also Okinawa (9,059 units), Hero Electric (9,014 units) and Ather (7,765 units).

Lower down the list was Classic Legends (Jawa / Yezdi) with 3,673 units sold, Piaggio with retail sales of 3,523 units and Okaya with 1,783 units sold in Nov 2022. The list also included Jeetendra EV (1,254 units), Benling (1,215 units), PUR Energy (924 units) and Twenty Two (854 units). Kinetic Green sales stood at 838 units while there were a total of 5,271 units of others which included EVs also retailed in the past month.