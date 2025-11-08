2W Retail Sales Oct 2025 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, RE, Suzuki, Yamaha, Ather, Ola

Retail two wheeler sales crossed the 31 lakh unit mark in Oct 2025, boosted by festive demand and reforms in GST tax structure – Ola Electric was the only one in red

India’s two-wheeler industry recorded a strong performance in October 2025. Sales in the two-wheelers were at lifetime highs. The segment has posted improved sales thanks to better rural sentiment, an upward surge in liquidity, while there was a positive impact thanks to new GST reforms. Company dealerships cited the past month as being the best festive season in recent memory, with improved demand both for commuter bikes and scooters, and renewed interest in the EV segment.

Two Wheeler Retail Sales Oct 2025

The two wheeler segment accounted for retail sales of 31,49,846 units in Oct 2025. This was a 51.76% YoY growth from 27,75,578 units in Oct 2024. MoM sales saw an even more exciting surge by 144.60% when compared to 12,87,735 units sold in Sept 2025. It was also on a YTD basis that the two wheeler segment remained in the positive. Sales improved to 1,19,94,390, a 12.63% growth from 1,06,49,288 units sold in YTD FY’25.

Hero MotoCorp led the market with 9,94,787 unit sales last month to command a 31.58% market share. There were 5,77,678 units sold in Oct 2024. The company has just released the 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R into company showrooms which could give an even greater boost to total sales in the coming month.

In a second position, Honda two wheeler sales improved significantly. Retail sales stood at 8,21,976 units last month, a hefty growth over 5,56,209 units as of Oct 2024. TVS Motors too witnessed strong sales momentum at 5,58,075 units from 3,53,619 units on a YoY basis.

Bajaj Auto sales surged to 3,23,713 units last month, a YoY growth over 2,31,048 units sold in the same month last year. Despite this improvement in sales, its market share dipped to 10.28% from 11.13%. Buyer could be awaiting the next gen Chetak that is currently on its test rounds and even as it was under camouflage, a series of design and feature updates are expected.

Royal Enfield also reported a strong performance last month, with sales rising to 1,44,615 units, up from 98,163 units in the same period last year. Similarly, Suzuki Motorcycle recorded healthy growth, with retail sales increasing to 1,35,715 units compared to 1,07,107 units a year ago.

Electric 2W Retail Sales Oct 2025

Another two wheeler maker to report strong sales but in the electric segment was Ather. It has long taken over from Ola Electric that was the only two wheeler maker in this list to report negative sales. Ather sales were up at 92,359 units in the past month from 68,461 units sold in Oct 2024. Ola Electric sales declined to 16,036 units while in Oct 2024 it had been at the top of electric two wheeler sales charts with 41,843 unit sales.

The sales list also included Greaves Electric (Ampere EV) with 7,629 unit sales over 3,990 unit sales in the same month last year. Classic Legends followed with 6,922 units while Piaggio sales also ended positively at 3,666 units. There were others on this list that added 16,252 units to total retail sales, up from 13,587 units on a YoY basis.