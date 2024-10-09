2W Retail Sales Sept 2024 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, RE, Ola

The 2 wheeler retail sales list saw a new leader in September 2024 with Honda at No.1 ahead of Hero MotoCorp by large numbers

Two wheeler retail sales in September 2024, as reported by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), saw a severe decline. Sales fell to 12,04,259 units in the past month, down from 13,16,300 units sold in September 2023. It was also a 10.01% MoM de-growth over 13,38,237 units sold in August 2024. 2W H1 FY 25 sales however, grew by 9.08% to 85,66,532 units from 78,53,618 units sold in the same 6 month period of H1 FY24.

2W Retail Sales in Sept 2024 – HMSI Leads

Not only was the 2W segment in the negative but overall retail sales also dipped by 9.25% YoY with 2W, PV and CVs reporting lower sales by 8.51%, 18.81%, and 10.45% YoY, respectively. On the other hand, sales of 3W and tractors improved by 0.66% and 14.69% on a year on year basis. The automobile sector now pins its hopes on a revival of sorts with several new launches in various segments and the festive season while improved stock availability could also boost sales even further.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) emerged as the No. 1 seller in September 2024. This was despite a YoY decline. Sales dipped to 3,33,927 units in the past month, down from 3,49,784 units sold in Sept 2023. Market share of the company also grew to 27.73% over 26.57% YoY.

Hero sales fell to 2,71,390 units in Sept 2024, down from 3,52,254 units sold in the same month last year. Market share dipped from 26.76% held in Sept 2023 to 22.54% last month. As launch date nears, the company is actively testing the new Xpulse 210 adventure tourer. Hero HF Dawn is also on its test rounds though the exact timeline of launch is yet to be announced.

TVS retail sales fell by a good 8,000 units to 2,21,257 units in Sept 2024 down from 2,29,382 units sold in Sept 2023. Last month, the company introduced the new Ronin Festive Edition with new colour schemes and several other design elements, setting itself apart from its standard model. TVS also showed off an improvement in market share to 18.37% despite lower sales.

Bajaj Auto also saw lower retail sales in the past month down to 1,41,668 units from 1,49,633 units sold in Sept 2023. Suzuki on the other hand reported improvement in sales to 74,287 units from 73,837 units sold in Sept 2023. Royal Enfield sales fell to 57,504 units from 64,159 units on a YoY basis taking its market share down to 4.78% from 4.87%. Yamaha sales improved marginally to 50,065 units in Sept 2024 from 49,639 units sold in Sept 2023.

Ola, Ather Post YoY Sales Growth in Sept 2024

In the electric vehicle segment, Ola Electric has seen an improvement in retail sales to 24,679 units, up from 18,711 units sold in Sept 2023. Market share also grew to 20.05% from 1.42% YoY. Ather Energy, also posted a significant sales growth to 12,718 units in the past month from 7,195 units sold in the same month last year while the company plans to stir up festive sales with new promotions and benefits to the extent of Rs 25,000 across its 450X and 450 Apex e-scooters.

Greaves retail sales dipped to 2,777 units in Sept 2024 from 3,613 units sold in Sept 2023 while Piaggio sales also fell to 2,562 units from 2,954 units on a YoY basis. Classic Legends also posted lower retail sales at 2,125 units last month over 2,483 units sold in Sept 2023. Bgauss Auto however, saw sales improve quite remarkably to 1,237 units in Sept 2024 from 935 units sold in the same month last year. Other 2W makers which also included EV manufacturers added 8,063 units to total retail sales, down from 11,722 units sold in Sept 2023.