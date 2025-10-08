2W Retail Sales Sept 2025 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, RE, Suzuki

Two wheeler retail sales grew strongly in Sept 2025 with a 6.51% YoY growth with the electric scooter segment showing off improved demand

Two wheeler retail sales, as announced by FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Association), has seen significant growth in Sept 2025. Sales improved both on a YoY and YTD basis as reduction in GST rates, along with enticing festive offers steered buyers into company showrooms.

The two wheeler segment reported a 6.51% YoY growth even as MoM sales declined by 6.26% to 12,87,735 units. It was a 3.07% YTD improvement to 88,37,14 units from 85,73,683 units sold in the same period of last year. The segment also expects to see positive sales through the month of October 2025, as positive trends span across both urban and rural areas.

Two Wheeler Sales Sept 2025

Hero MotoCorp pushed past Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India to command a No. 1 position. Hero topped the sales list in Sept 2025 as sales grew to 3,23,268 units from 2,71,820 units sold in Sept 2024. Market share also improved strongly to 25.10% from 22.48% YoY. Hero expects to enhance its portfolio with the 2025 Hero Mavrick 440 spied during TVC while an updated Hero Xtreme 125R was also unveiled during the past month.

At No. 2 was Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI). Sales declined to 3,22,614 units from 3,34,860 unit sales of Sept 2024. Honda has also expanded its portfolio with a special edition of the new CB350. Launched in the mid-size motorcycle segment, bookings have been opened and deliveries have also commenced via BigWing premium dealerships.

Strong retail sales were reported for TVS Motor with 2,46,064 units sold last month. This was well over 2,22,029 unit sales of Sept 2024. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto has witnessed a sharp fall in its retail sales down to 1,37,224 units last month. There had been 1,42,002 units sold in the same month last year. The company has revised its price structure on the back of new GST tax structure on motorcycles up to 350cc. Though prices on bikes above 350cc are being taxed at a higher rate of 40%, the company will be absorbing these charges so that prices of 400cc Triumph and KTM bikes remain unchanged.

Another two wheeler maker to report strong sales in Sept 2025 was Royal Enfield. Sales grew to 77,462 units in the past month taking up its market share to 6.02%. Sales in Sept 2024 had been at 58,653 units with a market share of 4.85%. Suzuki two wheeler sales too showed off strongly in Sept 2025 with 77,342 units sold, up from 74,699 units sold in Sept 2024. Yamaha on the other hand witnessed a decline to 48,099 units from 50,265 units on a YoY basis.

Electric 2W Retail Sales Sept 2025 – Ather at No. 1

In the electric vehicle segment there was a change in the pecking order. Ather Energy surpassed sales of its arch rival Ola Electric by 4,758 units. Ather sales stood at 18,141 units which was a notable YoY growth from 12,925 units sold in Sept 2024. Market share improved strongly to 1.41% from 1.07% YoY.

Ola Electric has been facing declining sales in recent months. Sales dipped to 13,383 units in Sept 2025 from 24,754 units sold in the same month last year. It was also a huge MoM decline from 18,972 units sold in Aug 2025. Ola Electric however, has surpassed production of 1 million units within four years since deliveries commenced in December 2021.

Greaves Electric and Classic legends have both reported strong YoY sales at 4,271 units and 2,901 units. Piaggio sales on the other hand fell to 2,530 units from 2,624 units YoY. BGauss sales showed off stronger at 2,271 units in Sept 2025 from 1,237 unit sales of Sept 2024 while PUR Energy also ended Sept 2025 on a strong note with 1,762 units sold, up from just 277 units sold in Sept 2024.

River Mobility has been in the news for all the right reasons. Sales improved to 1,688 units in Sept 2025 from 302 units sold in the same month last year. The company also introduced the Gen 3 version of the Indie electric scooter, bringing with it updated features and safety equipment while this flagship electric scooter is also now being offered with an 8-year / 80,000-kilometer extended warranty program.

Other two wheeler OEMs that also include electric models added 8,715 units to total retail sales last month, a YoY growth from 7,592 units sold in Sept 2024.