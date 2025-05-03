2W Sales and Exports April 2025 – Honda, TVS, Hero, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

India’s 2W market is one of the, if not, the largest in the world. Establishing dominance in this market is quite a flex for any OEM. The month of April 2025 yields interesting results in the country’s 2W market. Here’s the sales performance of the top six 2W manufacturers in India across domestic sales and exports.

2W Sales and Exports April 2025 – Domestic

In the domestic market, it was Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI). The company pushed 4,22,931 units in April 2025, and accounted for 30.32% of the total sales within the top six 2W OEMs. When compared to the 4,81,046 units sold in April 2025 and 4,01,411 units sold in March 2025, Honda registered a 12.08% YoY decline, losing 58,115 units in volume and 5.36% MoM growth, gaining 21,520 units in volume.

In 2nd place, we have TVS accounting for 23.2% of this list and it sold 3,23,647 units in the domestic market with 7.36% YoY growth and 8.74% MoM growth, gaining 22,198 and 26,025 units YoY and MoM respectively. We have Hero MotoCorp in 3rd place accounting for 20.68% of this list with 43.79% YoY and 43.44% MoM decline in sales, losing 2,24,772 units YoY and 2,21,562 units MoM.

Bajaj registered a 13.06% YoY decline and 2.7% MoM growth as it sold 1,88,615 units last month. Suzuki’s sales trend was opposite to Bajaj as it registered 8.12% YoY growth and 9.95% MoM growth by selling 95,214 units. Royal Enfield came 6th in this list as the company sold 76,002 units with 1.28% YoY growth, but a steep decline of 12.68% MoM. In total, the top six 2W OEMs sold 13,94,933 units in the domestic market with 16.76% YoY and 12.08% MoM growth.

2W Exports

In the exports substrata, Bajaj pulled ahead with 1,29,322 units shipped and accounted for 38.13% of the total exports within this list. Bajaj registered a 3.59% YoY growth over 1,24,839 units shipped last year, gaining 4,438 units in volume and a 2.08% MoM decline over 1,32,073 units shipped a month before, losing 2,751 units.

In 2nd place, we have TVS Motor with 1,06,683 units shipped and is the only OEM to register positive growth in both YoY (45.86%) and MoM (4.08%) aspects. Volume gain stood at 33,540 units YoY and 4,185 units MoM. Honda stood in 3rd place with 57,965 units shipped and the company more than doubled in shipments MoM at 122.63% MoM growth. However, there was a 4.82% YoY decline in sales.

Suzuki’s shipment pattern was opposite to Honda’s as the company shipped 17,734 units last month with 56.8% YoY growth and a 12.18% MoM decline. Hero’s shipments stood at 16,882 units with a 16.79% YoY and 57.28% MoM decline, followed by Royal Enfield with 10,557 units shipped and registered a 54.52% YoY growth and 18.61% MoM decline. In total, these top six OEMs shipped 3,39,143 units with 14.07% YoY and 1.76% MoM growth.

2W Total Sales

If we add domestic sales and exports of these top six 2W OEMs, we can see that Honda led the charts with 4,80,896 units and accounted for 27.73% of the total units in this list. Honda registered an 11.26% YoY decline, but a 12.50% MoM growth. TVS inched close to Honda’s numbers with 4,30,330 units and it saw positive growth across with 14.88% YoY and 7.55% MoM growth.

Bajaj Auto followed in 3rd place with 3,17,937 units and the company witnessed a 6.98% YoY decline and a 0.70% MoM growth in April 2025. In 4th place, we have Hero MotoCorp which fell into the red completely as it pushed 3,05,406 units last month with 42.76% YoY and 44.43% MoM decline in sales. Followed by Suzuki and Royal Enfield with 1,12,948 units and 86,559 units respectively and both OEMs saw YoY growth and MoM decline.

In total, there were 17,34,076 units pushed by these top six OEMs combined. However, it has to be noted that there was no positive growth here as these OEMs together registered a 12.12% YoY decline over 19,73,159 units from April 2025 and a 9.68% MoM decline over 19,19,855 units from March 2025. Volume loss stood at 2,39,083 units YoY and 1,85,779 units MoM.