2W Sales and Exports Jan 2025 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

Though Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto suffered a YoY decline in domestic sales, every OEM on this list saw improved exports

Following lacklustre sales in December 2024, top 6 two wheeler brands witnessed massive sales growth in January 2025. Sales increased both on a YoY and MoM basis in domestic markets. Exports too showed off positive results.

2W Sales and Exports Jan 2025 – Domestic Sales

The 6 leading two wheeler brands in India showed strong YoY and MoM growth in sales. Total sales stood at 14,49,400 units in Jan 2025, up by 2.35% over 14,16,096 unit sales of Jan 2024. This related to a 33,304 unit volume increase. MoM sales showed off double-digit improvement of 37.36%. This was when compared to 10,55,206 units sold in Dec 2024. Growth in volumes stood at even more pronounced 3,94,194 units.

Hero MotoCorp was once again the top selling two wheeler maker with 4,12,378 units sold in the past month. This was however a YoY decline of 2.03% over 4,20,934 unit sales of Jan 2024. Currently commanding a 28.45% share on this list, Hero MotoCorp experienced outstanding MoM growth up by 40.19% from 2,94,152 units sold in Dec 2024. Hero showed off a number of new products at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo among which were the updated Xpulse 210, Xoom 160, Xoom 125 along with the Xtreme 250R.

Honda was the 2nd best-selling two wheeler maker with 4,02,977 unit sales in Jan 2025. This relate to a5.35% YoY and 48.74% MoM growth. There had been 3,82,512 units sold in Jan 2024 and 2,70,919 units sold in Dec 2024. Honda currently commands a 27.80% share on this list. With rising demand for electric two wheelers, Honda has marked its entry with the new Activa e: and QC1.

Domestic sales of TVS Motor too improved both YoY and MoM to 2,93,860 units while Bajaj Auto suffered a YoY decline of 11.40% to 1,71,299 units in Jan 2025. Bajaj had sold 1,93,350 units in Jan 2024. MoM sales rebounded with double digit 33.48% growth over 1,28,335 unit sales of Dec 2024.

Suzuki and Enfield accounted for 87,834 unit and 81,052 unit sales respectively in domestic markets in Jan 2025. Both the two wheeler makers experienced significantly higher YoY and MoM sales. However, share percentage took a dip.

2W Exports Jan 2025

Rising demand was also seen in global markets with the 6 leading two wheeler makers adding 3,54,457 units in terms of exports. Numbers improved 43.49% YoY and 4.85% on a MoM basis. Every OEM on this list had witnessed rising YoY exports though there were some that suffered a rather high MoM decline.

While Hero MotoCorp was the No. 1 seller in domestic markets, it was Bajaj Auto that topped the export list. Bajaj shipped 1,57,114 units globally in Jan 2025, a 36.74% improvement from 1,14,898 units sold in Jan 2024. MoM sales also grew by 9.23 percent from 1,43,838 units shipped in Dec 2024. Bajaj contributed 44.33% to exports among these 6 OEMs.

TVS saw a 52.03% YoY growth in export to 93,811 units. This was over 61,704 unit exports of Jan 2024. However, MoM exports declined by 3.21% from 98,927 units shipped in Dec 2024. It was followed by Honda with 41,870 units shipped last month, a 13.52% YoY and 12.66% MoM increase to hold an 11.81% share on this list.

Hero (30,495 units), Suzuki (21,087 units) and Royal Enfield (10,080 units) saw significant increase in terms of YoY export figures. However, Hero and RE exports declined on a MoM basis by 0.26% and 12.92% respectively.

Total Sales

Taking into account both domestic sales and exports of these 6 two wheeler makers, sales stood at 18,03,857 units. This related to an 8.46% YoY growth from 16,63,127 unit sales of Jan 2024. MoM sales were up 29.47% when compared to 13,39,254 units shipped in Dec 2024. This related to a massive 4,10,603 unit volume increase.

At No. 1 was Honda with 4,44,847 unit combined sales to command a 24.66% share. It was followed by Hero MotoCorp with 4,42,873 unit total sales showing off a 2.14% YoY and 36.38% MoM growth with a 24.55% share on this list. In 3rd and 4th positions were TVS and Bajaj Auto. TVS sales were at 3,87,671 units while Bajaj total sales stood at 3,28,413 units. Both witnessed YoY and MoM growth. Lower down the sales list was Suzuki which crossed the 1 lakh unit mark with 1,08,921 unit total sales and Enfield at 91,132 unit sales.