3 Big EV Launches in India This Week: A Turning Point for the Auto Industry

Mahindra will be launching BE 6e and XEV 9e while Honda will launch Activa Electric – Biggest week for EV industry in India

This week marks a significant moment for India’s automotive industry with the launch of three major electric vehicles (EVs) that promise to reshape the future of mobility. As the country embraces sustainable transportation, Mahindra and Honda are gearing up to unveil groundbreaking products in the EV segment, signaling a major shift towards electrification.

1 and 2. Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e

Mahindra is set to launch two electric SUVs, BE 6e and XEV 9e, at their highly anticipated Unlimit India event on November 26th in Chennai. These SUVs, built on Mahindra’s INGLO Electric Origin Architecture, are designed with electric-first principles, featuring advanced battery technology, modular designs, and cutting-edge features.

Highlights:

– Up to 79 kWh battery capacity and fast charging from 20% to 80% in 20 minutes.

– Advanced tech like triple-screen cockpit, Snapdragon-powered interface, and Level-2 ADAS.

– Positioned as high-performance eSUVs with up to 250+ bhp and a futuristic design language.

– Fastest made in India electric SUVs

These launches mark Mahindra’s entry into the premium EV market, aiming to redefine the segment with vehicles that offer luxury-level technology at accessible price points.

3. Honda Activa Electric

Honda is set to launch its first electric scooter in India, the Honda Activa Electric, on November 27th in Bengaluru. This much-awaited EV marks Honda’s entry into India’s booming electric two-wheeler segment, leveraging the immense brand equity of the Activa nameplate.

Highlights:

– Based on Honda’s CUV e platform showcased at EICMA 2024.

– Equipped with a removable battery system compatible with Honda’s battery-swapping network.

– Over 100 kms range per charge, catering to urban commuters.

– The Activa Electric is poised to compete with popular electric scooters like Ola S1 and TVS iQube, bringing a trusted brand into the EV fold and broadening the market’s appeal.

A Milestone Week for Indian EVs

With Mahindra’s twin electric SUVs and Honda’s electric scooter, this week represents a significant milestone for India’s transition to EVs. These launches not only cater to the rising demand for sustainable mobility but also reflect the country’s growing capability to produce innovative, world-class electric vehicles.

As consumers increasingly shift toward electric options, these launches are expected to accelerate the adoption of EVs across both the four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments. The combined impact of these vehicles will likely contribute to reducing emissions, improving air quality, and strengthening India’s position in the global EV market.

The automotive landscape in India is evolving rapidly, and this week is a testament to how manufacturers are responding to the demand for clean, efficient, and future-ready mobility solutions.