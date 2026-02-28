3 Chinese Car Brands Enter Global Top 10 In 2025 Sales

A strong focus on innovation, electric mobility, and economies of scale has enabled Chinese carmakers to achieve robust growth in both domestic and global markets

Known as ‘The World’s Factory’, China controls around 30% of the global manufacturing output. One of the key contributors is the Chinese auto industry, which has been experiencing strong and consistent growth. This is clearly reflected in the 2025 global automotive industry rankings, where three Chinese carmakers are featured in the top 10. Let’s check out the details.

BYD leads with 4.60 million units

Among the three Chinese carmakers featured in the global automotive top 10 list, BYD is ahead of SAIC and Geely. BYD is ranked 6th, with 2025 sales at 4.60 million units. YoY growth is 7.72%, as compared to 4.27 million units sold in 2024. BYD has improved its rank by one position in the top 10 list. Major brands that BYD has include Denza, Yangwang and Fang Cheng Bao.

While SAIC and Geely maintain a mixed portfolio of ICE and EV models, BYD has transitioned to a fully electrified lineup comprising BEVs and plug-in hybrids. BYD’s pure electric vehicle sales touched 2.25 million units in 2025. That’s a YoY growth of 27.86%. With this huge jump, BYD is now ahead of Tesla for the first time in the pure EV segment.

SAIC is ranked 7th in the top 10 list, with sales of 4.51 million units in 2025. YoY growth is 12.33%, as compared to 4.01 million units sold in 2024. Major brands owned by SAIC include Roewe, MG, IM Motors and Wuling (JV). As compared to last year, SAIC has maintained its position at the 7th spot.

Geely is ranked 9th on the list, gaining two positions and racing ahead of Honda. Geely sales were at 4.12 million units in 2025. YoY growth is an impressive 26.03%, as compared to 3.27 million units sold in 2024. This is the first time Geely has crossed the 4 million annual sales milestone. Geely has registered positive YoY growth for the fifth consecutive year. Major brands operated by Geely include Volvo, Zeekr and Lynk & Co.

Rising global footprint, domestic dominance

Chinese carmakers have consistently increased their presence across international markets. Global market share in 2025 was at 35.6%, which is a YoY gain of 1.4%, as compared to 34.2% market share in 2024. In November 2025, China’s global automotive market share had touched 40%. In December, it was at 37%.

BYD sold 1.05 million vehicles globally in 2025, registering a massive jump of 145% (YoY). SAIC has slightly higher numbers at 1.071 million units, a YoY gain of 3.1%. China has maintained its position as the largest automotive market in the world for 17 consecutive years. A total of 34.531 million units were manufactured in 2025, while total sales were at 34.4 million units. These figures represent year-on-year growth of 10.4% and 9.4%, respectively.

One can also see the Chinese market establishing a clear lead in EV adoption. Sales of NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) were more than 16 million units, which is around 50% of the total domestic sales. China has also emerged as the world’s leading auto exporter with 7 million vehicles in 2025. NEVs contributed 2.615 million units, which is twice the number in 2024.

In China’s domestic market, the government’s trade-in-programs have contributed significantly to boosting sales. As per Ministry of Finance statistics, these exchange programs have generated sales of more than 2.6 trillion Yuan (Rs 34.57 lakh crore). These schemes have benefitted around 360 million consumers. It has also helped accelerate EV adoption. Of the 11.5 million old vehicles that were exchanged for new ones, around 60% were NEVs.

Top 5 global carmakers in 2025

Toyota continues to be the top car manufacturer in the world, with sales at 11.32 million units in 2025. YoY growth is 4.65%, as compared to 10.82 million units sold in 2024. Volkswagen is at number two (8.98 million units), followed by Hyundai (7.27 million), General Motors (6.18 million) and Stellantis (5.48 million).

Ford is ranked 8th, with sales of 4.40 million units in 2025. The brand is down two positions in 2025. It has registered negative YoY growth of -1.68%. Honda is at 10th place, with sales of 3.52 million units. It has lost one position in 2025. Nissan, a top 10 entrant in the previous year, is absent from this year’s rankings.

