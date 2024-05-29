3 Mahindra Electric SUVs Spied While Charging – Front And Rear LED DRLs On

While Mahindra XUV.e8 and BE.05 get charging ports on their sides, XUV.e9 coupe electric SUV is unique with charging port at the rear

Based on the new INGLO born electric platform, Mahindra is launching a multitude of new electric vehicles. These include XUV.e8. BE.05 and XUV.e9 (Coupe version of XUV.e8). All these are under testing. Recently, a convoy containing all three of these SUVs has been spotted plugged at a mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan, showing interesting new details.

Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05 Spied

First Indian automaker to sell electric cars in the country, Mahindra, is set out on a path to radicalising the premium electric SUV segment both here and the world. The company is launching five vehicles under XUV.e and BE sub-brands. First of these vehicles to launch are XUV.e8, XUV.e9 and BE.05.

A convoy of all three of these electric SUVs was recently spotted at an underground mall parking in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Thanks to automotive enthusiast Dr Khalid Agwani, we now have a new set of spy shots showing new details about three of Mahindra’s hottest upcoming electric SUVs – XUV.e8, XUV.e9 and BE.05.

For starters, XUV.e9 looks like it is a much larger vehicle than XUV.e8. In the parking lot, standing side-by-side, XUV.e9 looks like it could be around 4.8m in length. Around the same length as a Toyota Fortuner. Mahindra XUV.e8 is almost the same length as its ICE counterpart, XUV700 as they share almost the same side and rear elements.

For reference, Mahindra XUV700 is 4.7m in length. Another thing to note is that the Mahindra XUV.e9 has its charging port at the rear on the left side. This is very interesting because the test mules of XUV.e8 didn’t have a rear charging port. So, the touted 80 kWh battery is likely to only be on offer with XUV.e9 and BE.09. Or probably even BE.07.

XUV.e8 is likely to only get around 60 kWh or 70 kWh battery and have a charging port on the side. BE.05’s charging port has been spotted before and is at the side. While plugged in, Mahindra’s EV test mules don’t seem to show a charging level indicator built into their DRLs light bar like Tata EVs do. Instead, there seems to be an LED indicator just above the port.

Interesting new details!

Both XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 share an identical fascia. However, XUV.e9 gets a more muscular bonnet which adds visual bulk to it, when compared to XUV.e8’s. Headlights are identical, with what seems like bi-LED projector unit and triple ice-cube LED projector fog lights with cornering function. Front parking sensors and front radar for ADAS are common between the two.

On the inside, both XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 get a common triple-screen dashboard – one for instrumentation, one for infotainment and a third for front passenger. The third vehicle in this convoy of engineering samples was BE.05. A test mule of BE.05 was spotted in Leh Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh regions for altitude testing which we covered earlier.