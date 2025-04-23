3 New Volkswagen EV Concepts Unveiled – ID. Era, ID. Evo, ID. Aura

With Chinese automotive market growing without bounds, car makers are lining their vehicles and showcasing concepts that will make way for future cars. Volkswagen is one of these carmakers and has a major presence in China. The company has just showcased three new electric vehicle concepts at 2025 Shanghai Motor Show. Let’s take a closer look.

Volkswagen EV Concepts Unveiled

At the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show, Volkswagen is flexing its design muscle with three new EV concepts. They all seem to be derivatives of the ID. Code concept, which was showcased last year at 2024 Shanghai Motor Show. The three concepts showcased now, include two SUVs (one conventional and one youthful) and a sedan.

The two SUV concepts are ID. Era and ID. Evo, while the ID. Aura is an electric compact sedan. All three vehicles are dedicated to Chinese market and interestingly, they’re designed by three of Volkswagen’s entities in Chinese market. ID. Era is designed by SAIC Volkswagen, ID Evo is designed Volkswagen Anhui and ID. Aura is designed by FAW-Volkswagen.

2 SUVs, 1 Sedan

ID. Era is a large three-row electric SUV concept that boasts a conventional appeal. It gets a boxy and textbook SUV silhouette with a flat front fascia with split headlight design and a blacked-out effect for glass area. It is an electric SUV with up to 300 km of pure electric range. There’s an ICE engine under the bonnet that acts as a range extender with up to 1,000 km range.

The ID. Evo is also a large SUV, but is designed to appeal to youngsters and radiates a sporty aura. It has a less boxy appeal with an interesting fascia with unique eyebrow-like LED DRL elements. Headlights are sleek and are pushed to the edges. Powering this sporty electric SUV is an 800V architecture for enticing performance.

Third vehicle to break covers on stage from FAW-Volkswagen is ID. Aura. It is a compact electric sedan that looks rather nice. It has a conventional (relatively) lighting setup and features sharp lines on its sheet metal. ID. Aura is the first vehicle to be based on the company’s new CMP skateboard (Compact Main Platform, not related to PSA’s CMP skateboard).

Tech Loaded

All three of these vehicles have been designed to appeal to the Chinese audience. Hence they look like they do and the design language does not adhere to Volkswagen’s design language used elsewhere. These fall under the “In China, for China” strategy and they feature advanced AI-based autonomous driving features.

These vehicles are among the 30 new cars Volkswagen has planned to launch in China by the end of 2027. Of these 30 vehicles, 20 are classified as NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) including pure electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles (Plug-in Hybrids) and range-extended electric vehicles.