3 Tata Electric Cars Launched In Mauritius – Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV

Tata Motors is busy expanding its operations outside of India. We recently saw the company began operations in Sri Lanka with the launch of 7 ICE and electric vehicles. Now, Tata Motors has turned its gaze on island nation Mauritius, launching three electric cars and demonstrating their engineering and manufacturing prowess.

Tata Motors Mauritius

One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Tata Motors, has just expanded its operations to involve the island nation of Mauritius. Tata is also the maker of India’s best-selling car of any body style for the year 2024.

Through a strategic partnership with Allied Motors, a leading automobile distributor in Mauritius, Tata.ev, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, is introducing three electric vehicles in the island nation situated in the Indian Ocean. As part of its lineup for Mauritius, Tata is offering Tiago EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV.

Tata is offering Tiago EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV in Mauritius a standard warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km on battery and 7 years or 1,50,000 warranty on the vehicle. Also, Tata aims to make a great first impression in Mauritius market and it is offering the faster 7.2 kW home charging wall box charger for free.

The lineup

Tiago EV will be the most affordable vehicle in this trio and Tata seems to be offering the newer 2025 model with all bells and whistles. It packs a 24 kWh battery pack that promises a ‘near-real-world’ C75 rated range of up to 210 km on a single charge. Features include adjustable regen modes, drive modes, 10.25-inch infotainment screen, auto climate control, auto headlights and wipers and cruise control. DC fast charging ensures 10%-80% in 58 minutes.

In the middle, we have Punch EV that packs a 35 kWh battery pack promising a range of up to 290 km on a single charge. This battery powers a 90 kW (121 bhp) electric motor. Inside, we get a 10.25-inch Harman infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto-dimming IRVM, leatherette upholstery and other expected features from this class.

At the top, we have Tata’s Nexon EV. It is the most premium vehicle of this trio and comes equipped with larger 45 kWh battery pack with a C75 range of up to 375 km on a single charge. The motor is more powerful and it can accelerate to 100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds. Features include 8-speaker JBL system, sunroof, 360-degree camera and more.