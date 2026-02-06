350cc Bajaj Pulsar and Dominar Launch Likely Soon – GST Effect

After GST rates were reduced last year for bikes below 350cc, monthly volumes have increased significantly

Post the reduction in the GST rate from 28% to 18% for bikes below 350cc, almost all OEMs have been registering double-digit YoY growth in recent months. However, for bikes above 350cc, the GST rate has been increased to 40% from the earlier 31% (28% GST + 3% Cess).

This has created challenges for budget-oriented customers, although OEMs like Bajaj have chosen to absorb the increased costs. For a permanent, long-term fix, Bajaj is working on 350cc versions of its Pulsar, Dominar, KTM and Triumph bikes. Let’s check out the details.

Bajaj 350cc Pulsar, Dominar

In their current format, the Bajaj Dominar 400 and Pulsar NS400Z utilize a 373.3 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine. Torque output of 35 Nm is the same for both bikes. Power output is 40 PS for the Dominar and 43 PS for the Pulsar NS400Z. In terms of monthly sales volumes, these two bikes may have limited contribution to the brand’s overall sales.

However, this segment is expected to register strong growth in the future. With 350cc versions of the Dominar 400 and Pulsar NS400Z, a more accessible price point can be achieved. Pulsar NS400Z is currently available at a starting price of Rs 1.94 lakh. In comparison, the Dominar 400 is priced at Rs 2.40 lakh.

350cc versions of the Dominar 400 and Pulsar NS400Z will likely use a tweaked version of the existing 373.3 cc engine. While retaining the stroke, the bore can be reduced to achieve the targeted displacement of under 350cc. While there will be some reduction in power and torque output, relevant changes will be introduced to ensure that the overall ride experience is retained across most scenarios.

Apart from the revised engine, there are unlikely to be any other major changes. This is especially true for the Pulsar NS400Z. In the case of Dominar 400, Bajaj could introduce some additional changes. For example, the bike could get refreshed styling, colours and a higher number of electronic rider aids.

350cc KTM, Triumph bikes

Bajaj recently revealed that it is working with KTM and Triumph to explore the possibility of launching 350cc versions of KTM 390 range and Triumph 400 series bikes. If the project gets the green signal, the 350cc KTM and Triumph bikes could be using the same 350cc engine, as developed for Dominar and Pulsar bikes.

There’s an even stronger case for 350cc KTM and Triumph bikes, as the current versions have registered strong sales. Taken together, the recent contribution was more than 30,000 units to Bajaj’s overall sales in Q3 FY 2025-26. Since absorbing the increased GST cost may not be possible in the long run, the 350cc KTM and Triumph could be among the priorities for Bajaj. It is expected that Bajaj could introduce its 350cc range in the coming months. However, a specific launch timeline has not been provided.