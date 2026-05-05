350cc KTM 390 Duke, 390 Adventure Review – Same Same, But Slightly Different

KTM India has expanded its lineup with new 350cc versions of Duke and Adventure, slotting them right between the entry-level 250s and the full-fat 399cc models. On paper, this looks like a smart move—offering a more affordable alternative while still retaining most of the premium hardware and features that make the 390 range so popular.

Pricing for 350cc 390 Duke is Rs 2.77 lakh (Ex-sh) and 350cc 390 Adventure is Rs 2.81 lakh (Ex-sh). But does downsizing the engine take away the core KTM experience, or does it actually make these bikes more usable in the real world? We rode both the 350 Duke and 350 Adventure back-to-back with their 399cc counterparts to find out if this new middle ground really makes sense.

350cc KTM 390 Adventure

The first motorcycle we rode was 350cc 390 Adventure and it retains the same design and aesthetics as previous 399cc version. 350cc model does not get any suffix in the name, 399cc versions do – 390 Adventure X (Rs 3.43 lakh), 390 Adventure R (Rs 3.78 lakh) and 390 Adventure S (Rs 3.97 lakh) (all prices Ex-sh).

Opting for the new 350cc KTM 390 Adventure, one can save a minimum of Rs 62k over 399cc versions, making it a tempting proposition, considering 350cc 390 Adventure gets a lot of features and equipment as standard. These include a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, a slipper clutch, a bi-directional quick shifter, electronic throttle with cruise control, traction control, brilliantly clicky switchgear and more.

350cc KTM 390 Duke

Just like 350cc 390 Adventure, 350cc 390 Duke also retains the same edgy and aggressive design language as 399cc version. With 350cc version, there is no suffix in its name, while the 399cc version is called 390 Duke R, which is priced at Rs 3.39 lakh (Ex-sh). Similar to 350cc 390 Adventure, opting for 350cc 390 Duke will bring savings of Rs 62,000 over the 399cc version.

The 350cc 390 Duke also gets adjustable front and rear suspension, an advantage it holds over the 350cc 390 Adventure. This adds to its value proposition, especially considering it already comes well-equipped with a 5-inch TFT display, slipper clutch, bi-directional quickshifter, ride-by-wire throttle with cruise control, traction control, and tactile, well-built switchgear.

Smoother Engine, Weaker Mid-Range

Since there is no difference in ergonomics and rider’s triangle, in design, features and equipment, we should dive right into the heart of the matter, which is its 350cc engine. To achieve a lower displacement, KTM has reduced the stroke, while keeping the bore identical. This is the quickest way to reduce displacement, as per the company, allowing them to fit into the 18% GST slab.

Peak power is down to 41.5 PS at 8600 RPM from 46 PS at 8500 RPM and peak torque is down to 33.5 Nm at 7000 RPM from 39 Nm at 6500 RPM. Because the media ride was held in a dealership, we could experience both 350cc and 390cc side by side and the vibrations have reduced with 350cc version. This new iteration of LC4c engine feels noticeably smoother and vibe free across revs.

Riding the new 350cc KTM 390 Adventure and 350cc 390 Duke feels familiar and less manic than their 399cc counterparts. In the 390 Adventure, this engine feels slightly underwhelming for some reason and you can feel the lack of mid-range more. But in 390 Duke, same engine feels more lively and much sharper to throttle inputs. This might be because 390 Duke is almost 13 kg lighter.

When asked about this, KTM personnel recommended trying Off-Road mode in 390 Adventure, but that didn’t feel any different from the Street mode we were already in. It has to be noted that peak power and peak torque now come at slightly higher revs too, which will make the rider work the throttle and clutch more than you did in 399cc engine version. There might be a slight bump in fuel efficiency, but we could not do a mileage test in the very short time we had with these bikes.

Should You Buy One?

Other than this new 350cc engine, there is no real difference with the new 350cc KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. So, these updated bikes inherit the apparent flaws that their 399cc counterparts have. Ergonomics on both motorcycles are not friendly for tall riders like myself (6 feet). This is more pronounced on the 390 Duke, where I immediately felt cramped and found it difficult to sit on the motorcycle.

Gear shifter on both motorcycles is positioned higher than usual, commanding a greater effort to downshift. Speaking of shifts, gearbox on our 390 Duke sample had difficulties downshifting, something we didn’t find with our 390 Adventure sample, suggesting isolated unit-specific issue. Both bikes continue to have a stiff seat, making even shorter journeys uncomfortable. Also, the aggressively edgy and robotic design is likely to split opinions.

However, there are far more things to like about the 350cc KTM 390 Duke and 350cc KTM 390 Adventure than there are to dislike. Pros outweigh the cons and the added benefit of being Rs 62,000 more affordable than their 399cc counterparts is a cherry on top. If you’re a KTM fanboy and are not looking for outright manic performance, 350cc versions of 390 Duke and 390 Adventure should suffice. If you are, KTM is still selling the 399cc versions of 390 Duke and 390 Adventure.