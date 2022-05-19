350cc Motorcycle Sales Apr 2022 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, Electra, CB350

Royal Enfield motorcycles continue to dominate with more than 90% market share – CB350 tops in exports

350cc motorcycle segment registered modest gains of 8.77% in April with sales of 51,827 units. Sales during the corresponding period last year was at 47,650 units. Bullet and Meteor have negative YoY growth in the month.

MoM sales have taken a hit, down by -6.50%. Sales in March 2022 were higher at 55,432 units. All motorcycles have negative MoM growth in April. Exports growth is at 89.82%, with a total of 5,163 units in April. Exports in April last year were at 2,720 units. MoM growth is also positive at 26.64%, as compared to 4,077 units exported in March 2022.

350cc motorcycle sales – Classic 350 leads

With 62.85% market share, Classic 350 continues to dominate this space. Sales were at 32,575 units in April, marking gains of 39.82%. Sales in the corresponding period last year were at 23,298 units. Classic MoM growth is down marginally by -0.36%, as compared to 32,694 units sold in March. Royal Enfield recently increased prices of Classic 350 in the range of Rs 1,846 to Rs 2,846. The bike is now available in the price range of Rs 1.90 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh.

At number two is Bullet 350, with sales of 7,513 units in April. YoY growth is down by -24.17%, as compared to 9,908 units sold in April last year. Market share is at 14.50%. MoM growth is down by -9.30%, as compared to 8,283 units sold in March. Enthusiasts can look forward to the new-gen Bullet that will be launched later this year. It will have refreshed styling, new platform and engine and some new features as well.

Next in the list is Meteor 350 with sales of 4,617 units in April. YoY growth is down by -41.14%, as compared to 7,844 units sold in April last year. Market share is at 8.91%. MoM growth is down by -29.93%, as compared to 6,589 units sold in March. Meteor was recently updated with three new colour options of green, blue and red. Another update was price cut by Rs 5k, owing to Tripper navigation becoming an optional feature.

Fourth is Electra 350 with sales of 3,918 units in April. YoY growth is 7.90%, as compared to 3,631 units sold in April last year. Market share is at 7.56%. MoM growth is down by -12.15%, as compared to 4,460 units sold in March. Honda CB350 is fifth with sales of 3,204 units in April. YoY growth is 7.92%, as compared to 2,969 units sold in April last year. Market share is at 6.18%. MoM growth is down by -5.93%, as compared to 3,406 units sold in March.

350cc motorcycle exports – CB350 races ahead

CB350 has made impressive gains of 164.40% in April. Share in export markets is at 43.02%. A total of 2,221 units were exported in April 2022, as compared to 840 units in April last year. MoM growth is 393.56%, as compared to 450 units exported in March. Classic 350 is second with exports of 1,797 units in April. YoY growth is 148.20%, as compared to 724 units exported in April last year. Market share is at 34.81%. MoM growth is down by -30.38%, as compared to 2,581 units exported in March.

At number three is Meteor with exports of 1,138 units in April. YoY growth is marginally down by -0.44%, as compared to 1,143 units exported in April last year. Market share is at 22.04%. MoM growth is 8.80%, as compared to 1,046 units exported in March. Fourth in the list is Bullet with exports of 7 units in April. Electra 350 had nil exports in the month.