350cc Motorcycle Sales April 2023 – Classic, Bullet, CB350, Jawa, Yezdi

The 350cc segment accounts for sales of 60,000-70,000 units each month with models from Royal Enfield commanding a 90 percent market share

Motorcycle sales in the 350cc segment increased by 21.78 percent YoY in April 2023 while it was also a 13.44 percent MoM growth. It was RE Classic that headed sales charts despite a YoY decline, while the more recently launched Hunter 350 also contributed to sales.

There is set to be some competition coming into this segment with the new Harley Davidson 420cc. It is getting ready for launch later this year. There is also the Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle planned for launch next month. There are also 13 motorcycles planned for launch by Royal Enfield Motorcycles in various categories out of which there will be 2 in 350cc segment.

350cc Motorcycle Sales April 2023

Total sales in this segment in April 2023 stood at 67,643 units, up 21.78 percent from 55,545 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales improved by 13.44 percent from 59,627 units sold in March 2023. It was RE Classic at No. 1 with sales of 26,781 units in April 2023, down 17.79 percent from 32,575 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales performance was better with a 9.46 percent growth over 24,466 units sold in March 2023. The RE Classic 350 commands a 39.59 percent market share.

Hunter 350 was next on the list with 15,799 units sold last month. This was a 45.96 percent MoM growth from 10,824 units sold in March 2023. Bullet 350 posted a YoY growth of 11.79 percent to 8,399 units in April 2023, up from 7,513 units sold in April 2022. It was a MoM decline in sales by 2.28 percent from 8,595 units sold in March 2023. Market share declined from 14.41 percent held in March 2023 to 12.42 percent last month.

It was RE Meteor that saw good growth last month. Sales improved by 64.57 percent YoY and 22.23 percent MoM to 7,598 units in April 2023. There had been 4,617 units and 6,211 units sold in April 2022 and March 2023 respectively.

Another 350cc bike from Royal Enfield to feature on the list was Electra 350. Sales however, fell to 3,779 units in April 2023 from 3,918 units sold in April 2022 relating to a 3.55 percent YoY decline. MoM sales performance was better with a 12 percent growth over 3,374 units sold in March 2023.

Honda CB 350, Jawa Yezdi sales April 2023

Breaking the Royal Enfield stronghold was Honda CB 350. Sales in the past month fell to 3,013 units, down 5.96 percent from 3,204 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales were better with a 12 percent growth over 3,374 units sold in March 2023.

Jawa / Yezdi range (Retail) ended in the red both in terms of YoY and MoM sales. Sales dipped 38.84 percent YoY to 2,274 units in April 2023 from 3,718 units sold in April 2022 while MoM sales fell by 30.10 percent as compared to 3,252 units sold in March 2023.