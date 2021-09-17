350cc Motorcycle Sales Aug 2021 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, Electra, CB350

While domestic sales are down, exports have registered significant gains in YoY and MoM terms

A total of 36,543 units were sold in August 2021, as compared to 46,177 units in August last year. YoY sales have declined by -20.86%. MoM growth is also negative at -6.38%, as compared to 39,034 units sold in July 2021. Top volume generators in domestic market are Classic 350 and Meteor 350. Royal Enfield’s market share in 350cc segment domestic market is more than 95%.

350cc motorcycle exports in August 2021 were at 3,919 units. YoY growth has zoomed 2101.69%, as compared to 178 units exported in August last year. MoM export growth is at 48.00%, as compared to 2,648 units exported in July 2021. Majority of exports comprise Meteor, followed by CB350 and Classic 350.

350cc motorcycles – Domestic sales

Classic 350 continues to lead, even though YoY sales growth is negative. A total of 23,453 units were sold in August. YoY growth is down by -32.59%, as compared to 34,791 units sold in August last year. This dip in sales is likely due to launch of new-gen Classic 350. Sales in September are expected to be higher. Classic 350 commanded a market share of 88.36% in August. MoM growth is up 38.86%, as compared to 16,890 units sold in July 2021.

Meteor 350 retains its second position in the list with sales of 6,381 units in August. Market share is at 24.04%. MoM growth is down by -34.73%, as compared to 9,777 units sold in July 2021. Due to rising input costs, Royal Enfield recently increased prices of Meteor by Rs 7k. Updated prices of Fireball, Stellar and Supernova variants are Rs 1.99 lakh, Rs 2.05 lakh and Rs 2.15 lakh, respectively.

Bullet 350 is third with sales of 3,699 units in August. YoY sales have close to halved, as compared to 7,257 units sold in August last year. Market share is at 13.94%. MoM numbers are down -48.14%, as compared to 7,133 units sold in July 2021.

Next in the list is Electra 350 with sales of 1,963 units in August. YoY growth is down by -52.46%, as compared to 4,129 units sold in August last year. Market share is at 7.40%. MoM growth is down by -33.44%, as compared to 2,949 units sold in July 2021.

Honda H’ness CB350 is fifth with sales of 1,047 units in August. Market share is at 3.94%. MoM sales have more than halved, as compared to 2,285 units sold in July 2021.

350cc motorcycles – Exports

Meteor 350 leads in exports with a total of 2,378 units in August. Percentage share in exports is at 60.68%. Meteor has registered significant MoM growth of 36.90%, as compared to 1,737 units exported in July 2021. CB350 is second best in exports with 822 units in August. Share in exports is at 20.97%. There’s a marginal dip of -2.26% in MoM growth. CB350 exports in July were at 841 units.

Classic 350 is third in the list with exports of 719 units in August. YoY numbers are up by 303.93%, as compared to 178 units exported in August last year. Share in exports is at 18.35%. Other bikes, Bullet and Electra have zero exports in August.