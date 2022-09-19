350cc Motorcycle Sales Aug 2022 – Classic, Hunter, Meteor, Bullet, CB350

Royal Enfield yet again dominated the 350cc motorcycle segment – Newly launched Hunter takes No 2 spot

Motorcycle sales in the 350cc segment posted significant growth in domestic market for August 2022. Domestic sales increased by 69.77 percent on a YoY basis while MoM sales were higher by 39.23 percent. Exports on the other hand did not perform as well with a marginal 0.89 percent YoY growth and a -28.49 percent MoM de-growth.

Total domestic sales in the segment stood at 61,988 units in August 2022, up 69.77 percent over 36,513 units sold in August 2021. This was a 25,475 unit volume growth MoM sales also improved by 39.23 percent from 44,521 units sold in July 2022 relating to a volume growth of 17,467 units.

350cc Motorcycle Sales Aug 2022 – Domestic

Royal Enfield claimed the top 5 spots on this list with the Classic 350 topping sales charts despite a YoY and MoM de-growth. Classic 350 sales stood at 18,993 units in August 2022, down 19.02 percent from 23,453 units sold in August 2021. This was a 4,460 unit volume de-growth despite which the Classic 350 commanded a 30.64 percent share. MoM sales also fell 18.21 percent when compared to 23,223 units sold in July 2022. Share in that same month had been at 52.16 percent.

Following close behind was the recently launched Hunter 350. RE sold 18,197 units of this new 350cc bike in the past month to command a 29.36 percent share. The Hunter 350 was launched on 7th August and has climbed to the 2nd spot already. Royal Enfield Meteor 350cc sales increased by 46.72 percent YoY to 9,362 units, up from 6,381 units sold in August 2022. MoM sales also improved by 15.75 percent from 8,088 units sold in July 2022.

Significant YoY sales growth was also seen for the RE Bullet 350 and Electra 350 while MoM sales also saw positive results. Bullet sales improved by 107.63 percent YoY to 7,619 units, up from 3,669 units sold in August 2021 to command a 12.29 percent share on this list. MoM sales were higher by 16.66 percent from 6,530 units sold in July 2022. Electra sales were higher by 109.07 percent YoY and 6.51 percent MoM to 4,104 units in August 2022.

There was also the Honda CB350 at No. 6 with a 254.73 percent YoY growth to 3,714 units, up from 1,047 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales grew by 31.38 percent from 2,827 units sold in July 2022. Retail sales of Jawa Yezdi improved by 31.73 percent YoY and 6.33 percent MoM to 3,159 units. The company had retailed 2,398 units and 2,971 units in August 2021 and July 2022 respectively.

350cc Exports August 2022

Exports of 350cc motorcycles stood at 3,963 units up 0.89 percent from 3,928 units sold in August 2021 while MoM exports dipped by 28.49 percent from 5,542 units shipped in July 2022. In global markets also it was the RE Meteor and Classic that commanded the most attention.

Meteor 350 exports fell by 7.67 percent YoY and 22.50 percent MoM to 2,204 units while there had been 2,387 units and 2,844 units exported in August 2021 and July 2022 respectively. It was followed by the Classic 350 with a 133.66 percent YoY growth to 1,680 units from 719 units sold in August 2021 while MoM exports fell by 6.56 percent over 1,798 units shipped in July 2022. Market share however improved MoM from 32.44 percent held in July 2022 to 42.39 percent in the past month.

Hunter exports stood at 78 percent. It was followed by the Honda CB350 with just 1 unit exported last month, down 99.88 percent from 822 units shipped in August 2021 while there had been 900 units shipped in July 2022 relating to a 99,89 percent MoM de-growth. Bullet and Electra 350 exports were down to 0 units.