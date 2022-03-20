350cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2022 – Classic, Meteor, CB350, Bullet

350cc motorcycle segment YoY domestic sales decline reported in February 2022; Exports improve

The 350cc motorcycle segment sees domestic sales decline in February 2022. With Royal Enfield ruling the segment, most of the volume reduction is attributed to it. The segment sees Royal Enfield account for almost all sales, and Honda contributing to 5.17 percent of total domestic sales in February 2022. Sales of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are not available. Together, Jawa Yezdi sales are in the 3,000 range.

Cumulative 350cc domestic sales and exports for the month of February 2022 remained in the red. Classic 350 sales fell to 30,082 units, down from 36,025 units. Volume loss is pegged at just under 6k units at 16.50 percent decline. MoM sales is up from 26,775 units. Volume gain stood at 3,307 units at 12.35 percent growth.

350cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2022 – Royal Enfield Dominates

Meteor 350 sales fell to 6,749 units from 8,624 units. Volume loss stood at 1,875 units at 21.74 percent decline. MoM sales are down from 8,460 units. Volume loss is reported at 1,711 units at 20.22 percent decline.

Bullet 350 sales fell by about 42 percent. Sales are down to 6,432 units from 11,044 units. Volume loss stood at 4,612 units. MoM decline stood at 12.54 percent, down from 7,354 units. Volume loss stands at 922 units.

Electra 350 sales are down to 3,426 units from 6,477 units. Volume fell to 3,051 units at a 47.11 percent decline. Electra decline is the steepest for the month. MoM sales growth stood at 29.23 units, up from 2,651 units. Volume gain stood at 775 units. Honda CB 350 fell to 3,099 units from 3,268 units. Volume loss stood at 169 units at 5.17 percent decline. MoM sales fell from 3,212 units. Volume loss stood at 113 units at 3.52 percent decline.

Total sales fell to 49,788 units, down from 65,438 units. Volume loss stood at a noticeable 15,650 units at 23.92 percent decline. MoM sales received some reprieve and rose from 48,452 units. Volume gain stood at 1,336 units at 2.76 percent growth.

350cc segment exports in February 2022

YoY 350cc segment exports gained 60.31 percent. Traction came from Meteor 350cc and CB 350cc exports. Total exports are reported at just under 4k units, up from 2,492 units. Volume gain stood at 1,503 units. MoM exports fell by 30.95 percent, down from 5,786 units. Volume loss stood at 1,791 units.

Classic 350 exports fell to 1,456 units, down from 1,563 units. Volume loss stood at 107 units at 6.85 percent decline. MoM exports fell from 2,042 units to a 28.7 percent decline. Volume loss stood at 586 units.

Meteor 350 exports are up at 1,339 units from 620 units. Volume gain stands at 719 units at 115.97 percent growth. MoM exports fell from 2,304 units. Volume loss is reported at 965 units at 41.88 percent decline. Honda CB 350 exports are up at 1,200 units from 300 units. Volume gain stood at 900 at 3 times growth. MoM export is down from 1,440 units. At 16.67 percent decline, volume loss is reported at 240 units.