350cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2021 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, HNESS CB350

350cc motorcycle segment continues to register strong growth with Royal Enfield in lead

Motorcycle sales in 350cc segment continue to stay buoyant, registering YoY growth of 18.18%. A total of 66,489 units were sold in January 2021, as compared to 56,262 units in January last year. MoM growth is also positive at 4.83%, as compared to 63,424 units sold in December 2020.

In exports, the segment registered YoY growth of 247.79%. A total of 1,572 units were exported in January 2021, as compared to 452 units in January last year. MoM growth is 86.70%, as compared to 842 units exported in December 2020.

350cc motorcycles domestic sales – January 2021

Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to be the top selling motorcycle in this segment with 40,872 units sold in January 2021. YoY growth is 0.09%, as compared to 40,834 units sold in January last year. Classic 350 market share is 61.47% in January 2021. In terms of MoM growth, Classic 350 has registered an increase of 3.94%, as compared to 39,321 units sold in December 2020.

At number two is Bullet 350 with 11,570 units sold in January 2021. YoY sales are up 21.04%, as compared to 9,559 units sold in January last year. Bullet commanded a market share of 17.40% in January 2021. MoM growth is at 10.40%, as compared to 10,480 units sold in December 2020.

Electra 350 is next with 5,431 units sold in January 2021. YoY growth is down by -7.46%, as compared to 5,869 units sold in January last year. It is the only motorcycle in this segment to register negative YoY growth in January 2021. Market share stands at 8.17%. Electra MoM growth is positive at 55.62%, as compared to 3,490 units sold in December 2020.

At number four is Meteor 350 with 5,073 units sold in January 2021. Meteor seems to be losing traction, as MoM growth is down by -40.80%. December 2020 numbers were much higher at 8,569 units. Meteor 350 market share is 7.63% in January 2021.

Next is Honda H’ness CB350 with 3,543 units sold in January 2021. The newest entrant in this segment, CB350 has improved its MoM numbers by 126.53%. A total of 1,564 units were sold in December 2020. CB350 market share is 5.33% in January 2021.

As is evident from these numbers, Royal Enfield continues to maintain its dominance in 350cc segment. Collectively, Classic, Bullet, Electra and Meteor commanded a market share of close of 95%.

350cc motorcycles exports – January 2021

In exports, Classic 350 leads with 1,107 units in January 2021. Both YoY and MoM growth is up by 155.07% and 365.13%, respectively. At number two is CB350 with exports of 270 units. MoM growth is down by -47.06%, as compared to 510 units exported in December 2020. Meteor 350 takes the third place with exports of 184 units. MoM numbers have close to doubled, as compared to 94 units exported in December 2020.

Electra 350 is at fourth place with 11 units exported in January 2021. YoY growth is down by -38.89%, as compared to 18 units exported in January last year. Next is Bullet with not even a single unit exported.