350cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2023 – Classic, Bullet, Jawa, Yezdi, CB350

Motorcycle sales in the 350cc segment grew 35.53 percent YoY and 14.53 percent MoM in Jan 2023

Positive sales growth was seen across the 350cc motorcycle segment in the past month. Sales stood at 68,880 units, up 35.53 percent YoY from 50,823 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales also ended positively with a 14.53 percent growth over 60,141 units sold in Dec 2022.

Top 5 models on this list were from Royal Enfield. It was the Classic 350 that saw maximum sales at 26,134 units, down 2.39 percent YoY over 26,775 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales improved 26.36 percent from 20,682 units sold in Dec 2022. The Classic 350 has a 37.94 percent share in this segment.

350cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2023

At no. 2 was Hunter 350 with 16,574 units sold in the past month and a 24.06 percent market share. This was a MoM de-growth of 3.98 percent when compared to 17,261 units sold in Dec 2022 when market share had stood at 28.70 percent.

YoY and MoM growth was reported for Bullet 350 which is regaled for its outstanding performance and iconic design. Sales in the past month improved by 31.70 percent YoY and 9.86 percent MoM to 9,685 units. There had been 7,354 units sold in Jan 2022 while sales in Dec 2022 had stood at 8,816 units.

Sales of RE Meteor dipped 9.91 percent in Jan 2023 to 7,622 units from 8,460 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales improved by 21.02 percent from 6,298 units sold in Dec 2022. Outstanding growth was seen in the case of Electra 350 with a 58.73 percent YoY increase in sales to 4,208 units, up from 2,651 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales also improved by 24.46 percent from 3,381 units sold in Dec 2022.

Honda, Jawa, Yezdi Sales 350cc

Lower down the list was the Honda CB350 at No. 6 with sales falling 66.22 percent YoY to 1,085 units in Jan 2023 from 3,212 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales however improved by 6.16 percent from 1,022 units sold in Dec 2022.

There was also the Jawa Yezdi on this list with retail sales in Jan 2023 at 3,572 units, up 50.65 percent from 2,371 units sold in Jan 2022 relating to volume growth of 1,201 units. In Dec 2022, there had been 2,681 units sold relating to a 33.23 percent MoM growth. This led to a volume growth of 891 units.

Recently Jawa Yezdi added new colours to its Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster at the start of this year and have extensive plans for 2023 with expansion of network from a current 400 touchpoints in India to over 500 outlets by the end of this calendar year.