350cc Motorcycle Sales Jul 2021 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, Electra, CB350

While Classic 350 is comfortably ahead in domestic market, Meteor 350 leads in exports

A total of 39,034 units were sold in domestic market in July 2021. MoM growth is at 7.08%, as compared to 36,454 units sold in June 2021. Even single-digit growth is commendable, as the auto industry is just starting to recover from second wave of pandemic. Moreover, uncertainties still exist. In overseas markets, a total of 2,648 units were exported in July. MoM numbers are down by -10.99%, as compared to 2,975 units exported in June.

350cc motorcycles domestic sales

With market share of more than 94%, Royal Enfield continues to maintain its dominance in 350cc motorcycle segment. Leading the pack is Classic 350 with sales of 16,890 units in July. MoM sales are down by -2.80%, as compared to 17,377 units sold in June. Classic 350 commanded a market share of 43.27% in July.

Recent dip in sales of Classic 350 is likely due to the scheduled arrival of next-gen Classic 350. It has been planned for launch on August 31. Next-gen Classic 350 packs in a range of enhancements including visual updates, all new J platform, and the new engine that currently does duty on Meteor. Vibrations are expected to be reduced significantly with all-new Classic 350. The updated bike also gets Tripper navigation.

At number two is Meteor 350 with sales of 9,777 units in July. The bike has registered 11.48% jump in MoM sales, as compared to 8,770 units sold in June. Market share is at 25.05%. Since its launch in November last year, Meteor 350 has consistently ranked the second bestseller in this space.

Bullet 350 takes the third spot with sales of 7,133 units in July. MoM sales have zoomed 34.15%, as compared to 5,317 units sold in June. Market share is at 18.27%. Bullet 350 will also be getting its next-gen version. However, an exact timeline for the launch has not been announced.

Electra 350 is at fourth place with sales of 2,949 units in July. MoM sales are down -5.99%, as compared to 3,137 units sold in June. Market share is at 7.55%. At number five is Honda H’ness CB350 with sales of 2,285 units in July. MoM sales are up by 23.31%, as compared to 1,853 units sold in June. Market share is at 5.85%.

350cc motorcycles exports

Meteor 350 leads in exports with 1,737 units sent overseas in July. MoM growth is down by -26.80%, as compared to 2,373 units exported in June. Share in exports is at 65.60%. CB350 is second with exports of 841 units in July. MoM growth has more than doubled, as compared to 318 units exported in June. Share in exports is at 31.76%.

Classic 350 exports are at 65 units in July. MoM numbers are down -75.84%, as compared to 269 units exported in June. Percentage share in exports is at 2.45%. Bullet and Electra exports numbers are 0 and 5 units, respectively.