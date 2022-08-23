350cc Motorcycle Sales July 2022 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, CB350

350cc motorcycle sales increased substantially on a YoY basis while MoM sales dipped both in domestic and export markets

350cc motorcycles sales and exports grew in July 2022 up 17.06 percent and 109.69 percent respectively over July 2021. De-growth was seen on a MoM basis both where domestic sales and exports were concerned.

YoY sales of motorcycles in the 350cc segment in July 2022 saw domestic sales at 44,521 units while exports were at 5,542. This was against 38,034 units sold in domestic markets while 2,643 units were exported during the month of July 2021. MoM sales on the other hand, dipped 4.14 percent in domestic markets from 46,446 units sold in July 2022, while exports fell 26.88 percent over 7,579 units shipped in June 2022.

350cc Motorcycle Sales July 2022

Royal Enfield Classic 350 led the segment with 23,223 units sold in July 2022. This was a 37.50 percent YoY growth over 16,890 units sold in July 2021. Classic 350 commanded a 52.16 percent share. MoM sales dipped 8.66 percent from 25,425 units sold in June 2022 when share percentage stood at 54.74. Noting high demand for this 350cc model, Royal Enfield has launched new Hunter 350.

At No. 2 was the Meteor 350 which has seen both YoY and MoM de-growth. Sales which had stood at 8,777 units in July 2021 dipped 7.85 percent to 8,088 units in July 2022. This was a 689 unit volume de-growth with an 18.17 percent share. MoM sales fell 6.44 percent from 8,645 units sold in June 2022. Royal Enfield had the Bullet 350 in a No. 3 position on this list with YoY de-growth of 8.45 percent to 6,530 units, down from 7,133 units sold in July 2021. This was a 603 unit dip in volumes while it commanded a 14.67 percent share on this list. MoM sales performance was better with a 10.81 percent growth over 5,893 units sold in June 2022.

Electra 350 on the other hand saw a YoY increase in domestic sales in July 2022 to 3,853 units, up from 2,949 units sold in July 2021 leading to a 30.65 percent growth. Performance on a MoM basis was not as good as sales dipped 11.69 percent from 4,363 units sold in June 2022. Royal Enfield currently commands over 80 percent market share, which could increase over the next couple of months with the new Hunter 350.

Honda CB 350 was at No. 5 on this list with sales of 2,827 units in July 2022, up 23.72 percent from 2,285 units sold in July 2021. This was a 542 unit volume growth with a 6.35 percent share. MoM sales also increased 33.35 percent from 2,120 units sold in June 2022. Also on the list was Jawa Yezdi with retail sales at 2,971 units, up 16.24 percent over 2,556 units sold in July 2021. It was however a MoM de-growth of 9.81 percent from 3,294 units sold in June 2022.

350cc Motorcycle Exports July 2022

It was the RE Meteor 350cc that led export markets. Sales stood at 2,844 units in July 2022, up 63.73 percent from 1,737 units sold in July 2021. The Meteor commands a 51.32 percent share. MoM exports however, dipped 18.44 percent from 3,487 units shipped in June 2022 with share percentage at 46.01.

Increased demand was seen for the Classic 350 up 2666.15 percent on a YoY basis from 65 units shipped in July 2021 to 1,798 units in the past month. This was a 1,733 unit volume growth with a 32.44 percent share. When compared to 2,592 units shipped in June 2022, it was a 30.63 percent MoM de-growth.

Honda CB 350 saw exports rise 7.02 percent YoY to 900 units in July 2022, up from 841 units sold in July 2021. MoM shipments however, fell 40 percent from 1,500 units shipped in June 2022. Bullet 350 and Electra 350 exports were at 0 units in July 2022 even as there had been 5 units of the Electra shipped in July 2021.