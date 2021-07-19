350cc Motorcycle Sales June 2021 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, CB350

Royal Enfield Classic 350cc was the best selling bike in this segment in June 2021 with a market share of 47.67 percent

In June 2021 motorcycles in the 350cc segment noted increased MoM domestic sales but lower exports. This was in reverse to May 2021 when domestic sales suffered a de-growth while exports surged.

Domestic sales which had stood at 19,711 units in May 2021 increased by 84.94 percent to 36,454 units in June 2021. Each of the models in this segment contributed to this, with the Royal Enfield Classic 350 being the best selling model in the segment. The RE Classic that commands a 47.67 percent share in the segment, saw sales of 17,377 units in June 2021, up from 9,239 units sold in May 2021.

Following a recent revision in prices, the Classic 350 is now above the Rs 2 lakh mark. With the latest price hike, RE Classic 350 now retails at Rs 1,79,782 for Ash/Chestnut Red/ Redditch Red/Pure Black/Mercury Silver Single ABS base trims going up to Rs 2,06,962for Stealth Black/Chrome Black.

Meteor Registers Growth

RE Meteor 350 was next in line with 8,770 units sold in the past month, up 159.85 percent growth over 3,375 units sold in May 2021. The Meteor currently commands a 24.06 percent share in this segment and competes with Jawa Classic, Jawa 42, Honda H’ness CB350 and Benelli Imperiale. The Meteor 350 has also seen a massive price hike recently. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India now starts at Rs 1,92,109 as against its earlier pricing of Rs 1,84,319.

Bullet and Electra bikes in the 350cc segment noted MoM growth of 16.68 percent and 48.53 percent respectively. Bullet sales which had stood at 4,557 units in May 2021 increased to 5,317 units in the past month while Electra sales went up to 3,137 units, from 2,112 units sold in May 2021. Honda CB350 was lower down the order with 1,853 units sold last month, but saw the highest MoM growth of 332.94 percent as against 428 units sold in May 2021.

350cc motorcycle exports

Total exports in the segment stood at 2,975 units in June 2021 down from3,823 units exported in May 2021. This was a 22.18 percent de-growth. While RE Classic 350 did exceeding well in domestic market, the same could not be said in terms of exports.

Classic 350 was at No. 3 on the export list with 269 units exported, down 52.30 percent over 564 units exported in May 2021. It was Meteor 350 that commanded the export list with 2,373 units exported in June 2021, down from 2,887 units exported in May 2021.

Exports of CB 350 dipped 14.52 percent MoM to 318 units in June 2021, down from 72 units sold in May 2021 and commands a 10.69 percent share in its segment. Of the Bullet 350, only 15 units were shipped in the past month while May 2021 saw 0 exports.

The segment is set to improve in the coming months as the vaccine drive gathers steam while COVID-19 cases are on the decline especially in two of the most affected states of Maharashtra and Kerala.