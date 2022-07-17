350cc Motorcycle Sales June 2022 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, CB350

350cc motorcycles registered robust growth in June, with domestic sales and exports rising by 27.41% and 154.76%, respectively

In domestic market, total sales of 350cc motorcycles in June was at 46,446 units. Sales during the corresponding period last year was at 36,454 units. All except Meteor have positive YoY growth in June. Things are not so good in MoM terms, as growth is down by -11.03%. Sales in May 2022 were higher at 52,203 units.

Total exports of 350cc motorcycles were at 7,579 units in June. In June last year, exports were at 2,975 units. MoM export growth has improved by 17.69%, as compared to 6,440 units exported in May 2022.

350cc motorcycle sales June 2022

Royal Enfield continues to dominate 350cc segment with a market share of more than 95%. Classic 350 leads the pack with sales of 25,425 units in June. YoY growth is 46.31%, as compared to 17,377 units sold in June last year. Classic 350 market share is at 54.74%. MoM growth is down by -15.13%, as compared to 29,959 units sold in May 2022.

Meteor is next with sales of 8,645 units in June. YoY growth is down by -1.43%, as compared to 8,770 units sold in June last year. Market share is at 18.61%. Meteor MoM growth is at 5.31%, as compared to 8,209 units sold in May 2022. Bullet 350 is next with sales of 5,893 units in June. YoY growth has improved by 10.83%, as compared to 5,317 units sold in June last year. Market share is at 12.69%. Bullet MoM growth is down by -15.31%, as compared to 6,958 units sold in May 2022.

Electra 350 is fourth in the list with sales of 4,363 units in June. YoY growth is at 39.08%, as compared to 3,137 units sold in June last year. Market share is at 9.39%. Electra MoM growth has improved by 15.76%, as compared to 3,769 units sold in May 2022.

At number five is Honda CB350 with sales of 2,120 units in June. YoY growth is up by 14.41%, as compared to 1,853 units sold in June last year. Market share is at 4.56%. CB350 MoM growth is down by -35.91%, as compared to 3,308 units sold in May 2022.

Sales of Jawa Yezdi were at 3,294 units in June. YoY sales have more than doubled, as compared to 1,576 units sold in June last year. However, MoM growth is down by -7.16%, as compared to 3,548 units sold in May 2022.

M’Cycle Sales 350cc Jun-22 Jun-21 Growth % YoY 1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 25,425 17,377 46.31 2. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 8,645 8,770 -1.43 3. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 5,893 5,317 10.83 4. Royal Enfield Electra 350 4,363 3,137 39.08 5. Honda Hness CB 350 2,120 1,853 14.41 Total 46,446 36,454 27.41 Jawa Yezdi (Retail) 3,294 1,576 109.01

350cc motorcycle exports June 2022

Meteor 350 leads in export markets with 3,487 units in June. YoY growth is at 46.94%, as compared to 2,373 units exported in June last year. Share in exports is at 46.01%. Meteor MoM growth is at 61.36%, as compared to 2,161 units exported in May 2022.

Classic 350 is second with exports of 2,592 units in June. YoY growth is up by 863.57%, as compared to 269 units exported in June last year. Share in exports is at 34.20%. Classic MoM growth is down by -6.73%, as compared to 2,779 units exported in May 2022.

At number three is Honda CB350 with exports of 1,500 units in June. YoY growth is up by 371.70%, as compared to 318 units exported in June last year. Share in exports is at 19.79%. Bullet and Electra did not have any exports in June.