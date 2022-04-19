350cc Motorcycle Sales Mar 2022 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Electra, CB350

All except Royal Enfield Classic 350 have negative YoY growth in March 2022; MoM numbers stay buoyant

In March 2022, the 350cc motorcycle segment registered sales of 55,432 units. YoY growth is negative at -9.42%, as compared to 61,199 units sold in the corresponding period last year. MoM numbers are positive at 11.34%, as compared to 49,788 units sold in February 2022. Only Meteor 350 has negative MoM growth.

350cc Motorcycle Sales Mar 2022 – Classic 350 leads

Classic 350 continues to be the bestselling 350cc motorcycle in the country. New-gen version of the bike was launched last year in September at a starting price of Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Sales are 32,694 units in March 2022. YoY growth is 3.16%, as compared to 31,694 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Classic 350 market share is at 58.98% in March. MoM growth is positive at 8.68%, as compared to 30,082 units sold in February 2022.

At number two in the list is Bullet 350 with sales of 8,283 units in March. YoY growth is negative at -14.55%, as compared to 9,693 units in March last year. Market share is at 14.94%. Bullet MoM growth is positive at 28.78%, as compared to 6,432 units sold in February 2022. Royal Enfield is currently testing next-gen Bullet that will have the new J platform and new 350cc engine. It is expected to be launched later this year or early 2023.

Meteor 350 has dropped to third spot, registering the biggest percentage reduction in sales. A total of 6,589 units were sold in the month of March. YoY growth is down by -37.82%, as compared to 10,596 units sold in March last year. Market share is at 11.89%. Meteor MoM growth is also negative at -2.37%, as compared to 6,749 units sold in February.

At number four is Electra 350 with sales of 4,460 units in March. YoY growth is negative at -9.24%, as compared to 4,914 units sold in March last year. Market share is at 8.05%. Electra MoM growth is 30.18%, as compared to 3,426 units sold in February. Percentage-wise, this is the highest MoM growth in the group.

Honda H’ness CB350 is fifth with sales dropping by -20.83%. A total of 3,406 units were sold in March, as compared to 4,302 units in March last year. Market share is at 6.14%. CB350 MoM growth is 9.91%, as compared to 3,099 units sold in February.

350cc motorcycle exports March 2022

In exports, 350cc motorcycles have registered positive gains in both YoY and MoM terms. A total of 4,077 units were exported in March 2022. YoY growth is 136.76%, as compared to 1,722 units exported in March last year. MoM growth is 2.05%, as compared to 3,995 units exported in February.

Here too, Classic 350 leads the pack with exports of 2,581 units in March. YoY growth is 280.12%, as compared to 679 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 63.31%. MoM growth is at 77.27%, as compared to 1,456 units exported in February.

Next is Meteor 350 with exports of 1,046 units. YoY growth is 17.53%, as compared to 890 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 25.66%. MoM growth is negative at -21.88%, as compared to 1,339 units exported in February.

At number three is CB350 with exports of 450 units in March. Exports have tripled as compared to 150 units exported in March last year. Contribution to exports is at 11.04%. CB350 MoM growth is negative at -62.50%, as compared to 1,200 units exported in February. Motorcycles with zero exports in March 2022 are Electra and Bullet 350.