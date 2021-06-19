350cc Motorcycle Sales May 2021 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Electra, CB350

While domestic sales are negative, exports have posted double-digit MoM growth

A total of 19,711 units were sold in the domestic market in May. MoM sales are down by -58.63%, as compared to 47,650 units sold in April. All motorcycles have negative MoM growth.

In exports, MoM numbers are up by 40.55%. A total of 3,823 units were exported in May, as compared to 2,720 units in April. With the exception of Meteor 350, all motorcycles have negative MoM growth.

350cc motorcycle domestic sales – Classic 350 leads

Royal Enfield Classic 350 maintains its lead in May with sales of 9,239 units. MoM de-growth is at -60.34%, as compared to 23,298 units sold in April. Classic 350 market share is at 46.87%.

Bullet 350 is next with sales of 4,557 units. MoM sales are down by -54.01%, as compared to 9,908 units sold in April. Market share is at 23.12%. At number three is Meteor 350 with sales of 3,375 units. MoM growth is down by -56.97%, as compared to 7,844 units sold in April. Market share is at 17.12%.

Electra is fourth with sales of 2,112 units. MoM de-growth is at -41.83%, as compared to 3,631 units sold in April. Market share is at 10.71%. At number five is Honda H’ness CB350 with max MoM de-growth in percentage terms. It has lost -85.58% of its MoM sales, down from 2,969 units in April to 428 units in May. Market share is at 2.17%.

CB350’s above average MoM loss could be due to the fact that most of its BigWing dealerships are located in major cities. As several of these top cities were under lockdown and restrictions, sales have been adversely impacted. In comparison, Royal Enfield has a much wider dealer network, not limited to top cities.

350cc motorcycle exports – Meteor 350 on top

Meteor 350 leads in exports with a total of 2,887 units sent overseas in May. It has registered a massive 152.58% jump in MoM numbers, as compared to 1,143 units exported in April. Percentage share in exports is at 75.52%. If it was not for Meteor’s positive growth, the overall MoM export numbers for this segment would have been in the red.

Classic 350 is at second spot with exports of 564 units in May. MoM growth is negative at -22.10%, as compared to 724 units exported in April. Share in exports is at 14.75%. CB350 is third with exports of 372 units. MoM numbers have more than halved, as compared to 840 units exported in April.

Overall situation in auto industry is expected to improve in the coming months. Covid cases are on the decline, which has prompted authorities to initiate the unlock process. Sales and export numbers for 350cc motorcycle segment are likely to be better in coming months, as human activity and businesses return to normalcy.