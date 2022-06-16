350cc Motorcycle Sales May 2022 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, CB350, Jawa Yezdi

350cc segment motorcycle domestic sales and exports reported at YoY and MoM growth in May 2022

YoY 350cc segment motorcycles sales more than doubled in May 2022. A year earlier, market situation was largely volatile owing to constraints in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. In dealing with the epidemic, state governments had encouraged phased lockdowns. This included restraints on production and sales.

At the time, total sales of 350cc segment motorcycles were reported at 19,711 units (wholesales). In addition, Jawa Yezdi sales were reported at 650 units (retail sales). In May 2022, these numbers were up at a total of 52,203 units. MoM sales is up marginally from 51,827 units. Volume gain stood at 376 units. And Jawa Yezdi retail sales were up at 3,548 units. MoM sales fell 3.56 percent, down from 3,679 units. Bike wise sales breakup for the latter isn’t available.

350cc Motorcycle Sales May 2022

Royal Enfield Classic 350 sales dominated segment sales at just under 30k units. It accounts for over 50 percent of segment sales. YoY sales are up from 9,239 units. Volume gain stood at 20,720 units. MoM sales fell from 32,575 units. Volume decline is reported at 2,616 units. Meteor sales are up at 8,209 units from 3,375 units. Volume gain is reported at a little under 5k units. MoM sales are up from 4,617 units.

Bullet 350 sales stood at roughly 7k units, up from 4,557 units. MoM sales fell from 7,513 units. Electra 350 sales are up at 37,69 units from 2,112 units. MoM sales fell from 3,918 units. Honda CB 350 sales are up at 3,308 units from 428 units. MoM sales are up from 3,204 units.

350cc motorcycle exports

The segment doesn’t have participation from all 2W manufacturers operating here. For the longest time, Royal Enfield alone defined and dominated the segment. More recently, Jawa entered space. And Honda now has a product in the limited mix. And sales have been promising with the bike slowly and steadily improving on sales volume.

350cc segment exports showed YoY and MoM improvement. Total exports are reported at 6,440 units in May 2022, up from 3,823 units. Volume diff stood at 2,617 units. MoM exports are up from 5,163 units at 25 percent growth.

RE Classic Enfield exports topped the chart at 2,779 units, up from 564 units. MoM exports are up from 1,797 units at volume gain of 982 units. Meteor 350 exports fell to 2,161 units, down from 2,887 units. MoM exports are up from 1,138 units. Honda CB 350 exports are up at 1.5k units from 372 units. MoM exports fell from 2,221 units to a volume loss of 721 units.

Royal Enfield sales stagnant

Despite new entrants in the 350cc segment over time, total segment sales volume hasn’t been larger than life. This is primarily because Royal Enfield sales have remained stagnant in recent years, and in certain comparisons shows a noticeable decline. For reference, Royal Enfield sales in May 2019 was 62,371 units, and 74,607 units in May 2018.

In comparison, total Royal Enfield sales in May 2022 stood at 63,643 units. Of this domestic sales accounted for 53,525 units, and exports are reported at 10,118 units. So, while Royal Enfield has introduced new bikes in the segment in recent times, and at regular intervals, overall sales hasn’t improved. This might change with the arrival of new Hunter 350, as it is touted to be priced as the cheapest Royal Enfield, even lower than Bullet 350.