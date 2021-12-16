350cc Motorcycle Sales Nov 2021 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Electra, CB350

While domestic YoY numbers are negative, exports have registered close to five-fold growth in November 2021

November proved to be tough for Classic 350, Meteor 350 and CB350, as all these have posted negative YoY growth in the month. MoM growth is also negative for all these bikes. As a result, 350cc motorcycle sales have dropped -31.09% YoY and -2.60% MoM. Exports have stayed buoyant in terms of both YoY and MoM growth.

In domestic market, a total of 41,688 units were sold in November. Sales during the corresponding period last year were at 60,492 units. Sales in October 2021 were at 42,799 units. Exports stood at 5,252 units in November 2021, as compared to 1,085 units in November last year. YoY growth is 384.06%. MoM export growth is 59.25%, as compared to 3,298 units exported in October 2021.

350cc Motorcycle Sales November 2021 – Classic 350 leads

Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to be the top selling motorcycle in 350cc segment even though YoY numbers have dropped by more than 50%. A total of 19,601 units were sold in November 2021, as compared to 39,391 units in November last year. Classic 350 market share is at 47.02%. MoM growth is also negative at -0.64%, as compared to 19,728 units sold in October 2021.

Bullet 350 has raced to the second spot with sales of 8,733 units in November 2021. In earlier months, the second spot was taken by Meteor 350. Bullet 350 has registered 34.09% rise in YoY sales, as compared to 6,513 units sold in November last year. Market share is at 20.95%. Bullet MoM growth is up by 50%, as compared to 5,822 units sold in October 2021.

Meteor 350 is third with sales of 6,775 units in November 2021. YoY growth is down by -3.64%, as compared to 7,031 units sold in November last year. Market share is at 16.25%. Meteor MoM sales are down by -13.71%, as compared to 7,851 units sold in October 2021.

Electra 350 is next with sales of 4,257 units in November 2021. YoY growth is up 21.98%, as compared to 3,490 units sold in November last year. Market share is at 10.21%. Electra MoM growth is at 89.54%, as compared to 2,246 units sold in October 2021.

Honda H’ness CB350 has dropped to fifth place with sales of 2,322 units in November 2021. YoY growth is down by -42.91%, as compared to 4,067 units sold in November last year. Market share has dropped from 16.71% in October to 5.57% in November. MoM growth is down by -67.53%, as compared to 7,152 units sold in October 2021.

Meteor ahead in exports

Meteor is the top selling 350cc Royal Enfield bike in international markets. A total of 2,605 units were exported in November 2021. YoY growth is 937.85%, as compared to 251 units exported in November last year. Share in exports is at 49.60%. Meteor MoM growth is 114.05%, as compared to 1,217 units exported in October 2021.

Classic 350 is second with exports of 1,375 units. YoY growth is 89.13%, as compared to 727 units exported in November last year. Share in exports is at 26.18%. MoM growth is 152.29%, as compared to 545 units exported in October 2021.

At number three is CB350 with exports of 1,272 units. While YoY growth is up by 1282.61%, MoM growth has dropped by -17.19%. CB350 share in exports is at 24.22% in November 2021. Bullet and Electra did not have any exports in November 2021.