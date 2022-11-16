350cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2022 – Classic, Hunter, Meteor, CB350

Royal Enfield’s growth spectrum continues to see major contribution by Classic 350; Accounts for over 40 percent of sales in October 2022

As always, the 350cc segment continues to be a most interesting and important playing field for Royal Enfield. For October 2022, Classic 350 wholesales lead triumphantly at 31,791 units, up from 19,728 units YoY. Volume gain stood at just over 12k units at 61.15 percent growth.

While RE dominates the segment, Classic 350 sales alone contributes to over 40 percent of segment sales. MoM sales too were in the green, up from 27,571 units. Volume gain stood at 4,220 units at 15.31 percent growth.

350cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2022

The manufacturer’s newest offering Hunter 350 has reported sales success from the word go. Sales last month was just shy of 15.5k units for over 20 percent of segment share. MoM sales fell by 10 percent, down from 17,118 units. Volume loss stood at 1,673 units.

Meteor 350 sales are reported at 31.87 percent growth up at 10,353 units. YoY sales are up from 7,851 units at 2.5k units in volume gain. MoM sales fell marginally, down from 10,840 units. Volume loss was reported at 487 units at 4.49 percent decline.

Bullet 350 sales are up at 8,755 units from 5.822 units. Volume gain was just shy of 3k units. Electra 350 sales were up at 4,575 units from 2,246 units. Volume gain stood at 2,933 units. With that, Electra 350 tipped CB 350 sales by less than 100 units. MoM sales gain stood at 9.61 percent, up from 4,174 units. Volume gain stood at 401 units.

Keeping in mind recent disruptions in the auto industry owing to a long lockdown during the time of Covid-19, sales in recent months have started to look up. This is in part attributed to low base sales in 2020 and for a number of months in 2021.

Honda CB 350 sales

Honda CB 350 sales last month were reported at 4,491 units, down from 7,152 units. Volume loss stood at 2,661 units at volume decline of over a third. moM sales growth is reported at 12.84 percent, up from just under 4k units. Volume gain stood at 511 units.

Jawa Yezdi retail sales are reported at 3,496 units, up from 2,621 units. Volume gain stood at 875 units at growth of 33.38 percent. MoM sales were up 24,28 percent at 683 units in volume gain. Sales was up from 2.8k units. Last month the total size of the 350cc segment was close to knocking on 80k units. The 350cc segment continues to build its reach on the back of new-age products. The lineup continues to benefit from new product launches in a timely manner.