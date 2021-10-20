350cc Motorcycle Sales Sep 2021 – Classic, Meteor, CB350, Bullet, Electra

Global shortage of auto components has dragged down sales of 350cc motorcycles with most registering negative growth

The 350cc segment motorcycles include Royal Enfield Classic, Meteor, Bullet, Electra and Honda CB350. Other motorcycles are also there, like Jawa, Benelli, etc – But their sales numbers have not been revealed yet.

The 350cc motorcycle segment registered sales of of 25,709 units in the domestic market in September 2021. YoY growth is down by -51.89%, as compared to 53,442 units sold in September last year. MoM growth is also negative at -29.65%, as compared to 36,543 units sold in August 2021. All except Honda H’ness CB350 have negative MoM growth in September.

In exports, YoY growth is at 392.84%. A total of 3,440 units were exported in September 2021, as compared to 698 units in September last year. MoM export growth is negative at -12.22%, as compared to 3,919 units exported in August 2021.

350cc Motorcycle Sales Sep 2021

Even though its YoY sales are down by more than 60%, Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to dominate the 350cc segment. A total of 13,751 units were sold in September 2021, as compared to 38,827 units in the corresponding period last year. Classic 350 percentage share in sales is at 53.49%. MoM growth is also negative at -41.37%, as compared to 23,453 units sold in August 2021. Classic 350 sales in September are more than the combined sales of all other motorcycles in this segment.

At number two in the list is Meteor 350 with sales of 6,184 units in September. Share in sales is at 24.05%. MoM growth is down by -3.09%, as compared to 6,381 units sold in August 2021. CB350 is third with sales of 2,995 units in September. Share in sales is at 11.65%. In MoM terms, CB350 is the only motorcycle with positive growth. CB350 has made impressive gain of 186.06%, as compared to 1,047 units sold in August 2021. Taking lead over Bullet and Electra is a significant achievement for CB350.

Bullet 350 is fourth in the list with sales of 2,107 units in September 2021. The motorcycle has lost more than 3/4th of its sales, as compared to 8,883 units sold in September last year. Share in sales is at 8.20%. MoM growth is also negative at -43.04%, as compared to 3,699 units sold in August 2021.

Electra 350 is fifth with sales of 672 units in September 2021. At -88.28%, it has the biggest drop in YoY growth in percentage terms. Sales during the corresponding period last year were at 5,732 units. Share in sales is at 2.61%. MoM growth is down by -65.77%, as compared to 1,963 units sold in August 2021.

350cc motorcycles exports

In exports, Meteor 350 maintains its lead. A total of 1,530 units were exported in September 2021, commanding a market share of 44.48%. MoM exports are down by -35.66%, as compared to 2,378 units exported in August 2021. Classic 350 is second with exports of 1,273 units. YoY growth is 82.38%, as compared to 698 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 37.01%. MoM exports growth is up by 77.05%, as compared to 719 units exported in August.

CB350, Bullet, Electra are next with exports of 570, 64, and 3 units, respectively. Share in exports is at 16.57%, 1.86% and 0.09%, respectively. CB350 MoM export numbers are down by -30.66%, as compared to 822 units exported in August 2021.