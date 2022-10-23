350cc Motorcycle Sales Sep 2022 – Classic, Hunter, Meteor, CB350

350cc motorcycles sales stood at 72,438 units and gained 181.76% YoY over 25,709 units sold in September 2021

350cc space is largely crowded with modern-retro and classic motorcycles in India. Not that it is a bad thing. Classic bikes are to die for. There is one brand that absolutely dominates this space. That brand is Royal Enfield and out of the 7 on this list, 5 are from Royal Enfield stables.

The most surprising development in 350cc space in September 2022 is the short-lived popularity of Meteor 350. When August 2022 sales were analysed, Hunter was neck-and-neck with Classic with just 796 units short to claim the top spot. Last month, Classic 350 clawed back precious market share and pulled far ahead of Hunter with an astounding 10,453 units lead.

350cc Motorcycles Sales September 2022

Funny how two almost identical motorcycles split opinion, huh? That’s due to the fettling and fine-tuning that Royal Enfield has done to change the characteristics of practically similar bikes. Classic 350 takes the throne with 27,571 units sold last month and doubled its sales YoY over the same time period last year. Volume growth stood at 13,820 units YoY and 8,578 units MoM.

Classic 350 had 38.06% of the 350cc segment last month, up from 30.64% a month before. With 17,118 units sold, Hunter 350 witnessed a drop in sales of 5.93% MoM over 18,197 units sold in August 2022 with volume loss standing at 1,079 units. Hunter’s market share dropped to 23.63% from 29.36% a month before.

In 3rd place we have Meteor 350 which managed to appeal to 10,840 buyers last month over 6,184 buyers in the same time a year ago. Meteor 350 registered 75.29% YoY with a volume gain of 4,656 units YoY. After Meteor, we have the OG Bullet which stands tall even in 2022. With a new generation on the horizon, Royal Enfield will breathe new life into the aging Bullet 350. Test mules are spotted multiple times and a launch is imminent. With 8,755 sold, Bullet has stood the test of time and proven its mettle.

It registered 315% YoY growth over 2,107 units sold in September 2021 and 14.93% MoM growth over 7,618 units sold in August 2022. Volume gain stood at 6,648 units YoY and 1,137 units MoM. Even today, Bullet commands a 12.09% market share, which is slightly down from 12.29% a month before.

Honda CB350 Shows Positive Growth

Last Royal Enfield product on this list is Electra 350 which managed to push out 4,174 units. It registered 521.13% YoY growth and a mere 1.71% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 3,502 units YoY and 70 units MoM. Honda CB 350 managed to sell 3,980 units and registered 32.89% YoY growth and 7.16% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 985 units YoY and 266 units MoM.

Classic Legends (Jawa & Yezdi) set off as arch-rival for Royal Enfield, but have not managed to pull off sales close to the latter’s magnitude. With 2,813 units sold, the company registered 17.21% YoY growth and a 10.95% drop in sales MoM. In total, 350cc motorcycles segment sold 72,438 units and gained 181.76% YoY over 25,709 units sold in September 2021 and 16.86% MoM over 61,988 units sold in August 2022. Volume gain stood at 46,729 units YoY and 10,450 units MoM.