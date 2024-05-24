350cc To 450cc Motorcycle Sales April 2024 – RE, Triumph, Honda, Harley, Hero, KTM, Bajaj

Royal Enfield’s 350cc range along with the Himalayan held top 5 positions on this list with a combined 86% market share

Following our earlier reports on top 10 motorcycle sales and motorcycles in the 500+cc segment, we now analyze sales in the even more popular 350-450cc range. Royal Enfield continues its domination in this segment as well with 5 of its models in the top 5 positions, amassing an 85% market share.

350-450cc Motorcycle Sales April 2024

Total sales of motorcycles in this segment stood at 83,828 units, a 15.06% YoY growth from 72,856 units sold in April 2023. The segment has also posted a MoM growth of 10.84% over 75,629 units sold in March 2024.

Royal Enfield continued to control this segment with the Classic 350 in the lead. Classic 350cc sales improved by 10.06% YoY to 29,476 units in April 2024 from 26,781 units sold in April 2023. It was also a MoM growth of 15.56% over 25,508 units sold in March 2024. The Classic 350 currently commands a 35.16% share in this segment and is highly regarded for its value for money and cruiser styling.

YoY and MoM growth was also seen in the case of RE Hunter 350, another very popular model in the company lineup. Its sales improved by 19.31% YoY and 3.08% MoM to 16,186 units to command a 19.31% share. It was followed by the Bullet 350 which has also seen sales grow to 13,165 units in April 2024.

Also bringing in bounteous sales was the RE Meteor 350 with 10,132 units sold last month. This cruiser bike saw a 12.09% YoY and 13.04% MoM improvement in sales. It was the RE Himalayan 450cc that saw a 17.15% YoY degrowth to 2,917 units, down from 3,521 units sold in April 2023. Its MoM sales however, improved by 31.63% from 2,216 units sold in March 2024. Royal Enfield is planning several new offerings, some of which will be in this 350-450cc segment while others are more powerful models.

Jawa Yezdi brands accounted for retail sales of 2,778 units in the past month relating to a significant YoY and MoM growth. The Triumph 400 followed with 2,224 units sold last month, showing off an 8.91% MoM growth from 2,042 units sold in March 2024. There is an updated Triumph 400 set for launch later this year in a bid to take on RE 350cc rivals.

Honda H’Ness 350 and CB 350 followed in quick succession with 1,826 units and 1,441 units sold respectively. The list also included the Harley X440 with 1,153 units and Hero Mavrick of which 1,049 units were sold in April 2024.

Motorcycles with Sub 1000 Units Sales

Lower down the sale list and unable to surpass sales above the 1000 unit mark was the KTM 390 which saw only 633 units sold last month relating to a YoY and MoM decline in demand. Bajaj Dominar 400 also saw lower YoY sales to 484 units while MoM sales grew but marginally. There was also the Aprilia RS 457 (231 units), Husqvarna 401 (120 units), Kawasaki ZX-4R (12 units) and Kawasaki Eliminator 400 (1 unit) of which the Aprilia RS457 showed off the highest MoM growth at 92.50% from 120 units sold in March 2024.