350cc To 450cc Motorcycle Sales April 2025 – RE 350, Triumph 400, KTM 390

This segment continues to show favor to Royal Enfield’s 350cc range with of its models commanding an 82.48% market share

Following our previous report on motorcycles in the 150cc to 200cc range, we will now evaluate sales in the higher 350cc to 400cc segment. In April 2025, sales in this segment decreased by 0.21%, totaling 83,711 units, compared to 83,886 units sold in April 2024. This represents a slight decline of 175 units in terms of volume.

350cc To 450cc Motorcycle Sales April 2025

It was 4 of the Royal Enfield models that continued to dominate this segment. Classic 350 was in the highest order with 26,801 unit sales last month, a 9.80% YoY decline from 29,476 units sold in April 2024. Currently commanding a 32.02% market share, the Classic 350 has long been a hot favorite in this segment.

At No. 2 was RE Hunter 350 with an 11.88% YoY growth to 18,109 units, up from 16,186 unit sales of April 2024. Royal Enfield’s oldest nameplate, Bullet 350 also witnessed significantly higher sales at 16,489 units, up by 25.25% over 13,165 unit sales seen in the same month last year. The 4th model from the company stables was Meteor which suffered a 24.56% YoY decline to 7,644 units last month. There had been 10,132 unit sales in April 2024.

Triumph 400 has successfully challenged the stronghold of Royal Enfield, showing a significant increase in sales. Sales went up by 55.62% to 3,461 units, up from 2,224 unit sales of April 2024 relating to a 1,237 unit volume growth. Triumph Motorcycles India recently added to its 400cc lineup with the new Scrambler 400 XC. This adventure motorcycle is currently on sale via all Triumph dealerships in the country.

Lower YoY sales were reported for the Jawa Yezdi by 15.69%. However, these were retail sales which dipped to 2,391 units from 2,836 units on a YoY basis. Next up was Honda CB350 with 1,863 units sold last month, a 29.29% YoY growth from 1,441 unit sales of April 2024.

RE Himalayan suffered a 41.21% YoY decline with 1,715 unit sales while KTM 390 sales went up by 131.60% to 1,466 units. There were just 633 units of the KTM390 sold in April 2024. RE Guerrilla, a relatively new comer to this segment, added 920 units to total sales.

Lower down the sales order was the H’Ness 350 with 917 unit sales though it suffered a 49.78% YoY decline. It was followed by Harley Davidson X440 with 657 unit sales also experiencing 43.02% de-growth.

There were 513 units of Pulsar 400 were sold last month while also from the Bajaj stables was the Dominar with 462 unit sales. It suffered a 4.55% YoY decline from 484 unit sales of April 2024. Aprilia Tuono 457 had 143 unit sales while there were 136 units of the Aprilia RS 456 sold last month. Sales remained flat for Ninja /Eliminator/KLX at 13 units and Husqvarna 401 (7 units) and Hero Mavrick (4 units) suffered 94.17% and 99.62% YoY de-growth respectively.