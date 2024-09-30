350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales Aug 2024 – Royal Enfield, Triumph, Bajaj, Honda, Harley, Hero, KTM, Aprilia

With 18 motorcycles on offer in this segment, Royal Enfield dominates with 82% market share thanks to their 6 motorcycles

After taking a look at the 150cc to 200cc segment sales, let us now take a look at the 350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales Aug 2024. This segment experienced a slight year-on-year decline of 3.59%, with total sales reaching 75,632 units compared to 78,452 units in August 2023. While some models saw growth, others faced significant declines.

350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales Aug 2024 – Royal Enfield Dominates

Royal Enfield Classic 350 remained the top-selling model, recording 28,450 units, reflecting an 8.93% growth from the previous year. Classic 350 maintained a dominant 37.62% market share. Royal Enfield Hunter 350, however, saw a slight drop of 4.80%, selling 13,481 units but still contributing 17.82% to the total segment sales.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 faced a substantial decline of 42.18%, with 8,660 units sold in August 2024, down by 6,318 units from last year. Meteor 350 also saw a drop of 21.34%, with total sales of 6,785 units, indicating a shift in consumer preference away from these models. Triumph 400 posted a 3.87% growth year-on-year, selling 3,328 units. Bajaj Pulsar 400 entered the market with strong sales of 2,516 units, capturing a 3.33% share. Royal Enfield Guerrilla, a new entrant, sold 2,205 units, further diversifying Royal Enfield’s offerings in the segment.

Royal Enfield Himalayan faced a significant 45.57% decline, with sales dropping to 2,099 units. Jawa Yezdi (Retail) also saw a drop of 13.13%, with 2,058 units sold, reflecting a challenging period for these adventure and retro models. Honda H’Ness 350 faced the steepest decline in the segment, dropping 52.18%, with only 1,653 units sold. On the other hand, Honda CB 350 contributed 1,459 units in August 2024, and Harley Davidson X440 made its market debut with 885 units sold.

KTM 390 saw a 16.84% decline, selling 711 units, while Bajaj Dominar 400 dropped by 15.10%, with 703 units sold. On a positive note, Aprilia RS 457 entered the segment with 415 units sold, and Hero Mavrick also made its debut, adding 170 units. Husqvarna 401 and Kawasaki Eliminator 400 contributed smaller numbers to the segment, selling 48 and 6 units, respectively.

Month On Month Comparison

In August 2024, the 350cc to 450cc motorcycle segment in India saw a month-on-month growth of 6.22%, with total sales increasing from 71,200 units in July to 75,632 units. Royal Enfield Classic 350 led the segment with 28,450 units sold, marking a 33.11% increase over the previous month. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 experienced a slight decline of 4.33%, selling 13,481 units. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Meteor 350 saw decreases of 12.96% and 14.12%, selling 8,660 and 6,785 units respectively.

Triumph 400 sold 3,328 units, showing a growth of 7.32%. Bajaj Pulsar 400 faced a decline of 24.67%, with 2,516 units sold. Royal Enfield Guerrilla had a significant increase of 50.10%, selling 2,205 units. Royal Enfield Himalayan’s sales decreased by 24.20% to 2,099 units, while Jawa Yezdi (Retail) saw a slight drop of 3.43% with 2,058 units sold.

Honda H’Ness 350 and Honda CB 350 showed strong growth, increasing by 25.80% and 44.31%, with sales of 1,653 and 1,459 units respectively. Harley Davidson X440 grew by 8.46%, selling 885 units. KTM 390 and Bajaj Dominar 400 saw sales increases of 19.90% and 21.21%, with 711 and 703 units sold. Aprilia RS 457 experienced a decline of 8.79%, selling 415 units. Hero Mavrick’s sales dropped by 36.80% to 170 units. Husqvarna 401 increased sales by 37.14%, selling 48 units, and Kawasaki Eliminator 400 entered the market with 6 units sold.