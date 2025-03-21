350cc To 450cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2025 – RE 350, Triumph 400, Honda 350, KTM 390

Analyzing the 350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2025 charts, we can see that this segment favours Royal Enfield in a massive way. For context, the segment sold 88,296 units in total and 76,470 of them came out from Royal Enfield stables, constituting 86.59% of this segment’s total sales.

With 88,296 units units sold in the month of February 2025, the 350cc to 450cc motorcycle segment registered a healthy 15.04% YoY growth over 76,755 units sold in February 2024, gaining 11,541 units in volume. However, there was a 2.50% MoM decline as the segment had sold 90,563 units in January 2025, losing 2,267 units in volume.

350cc To 450cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2025

At the top of this list, we have Royal Enfield Classic 350 which sold 30,641 units and accounted for 34.70% of this segment’s total sales. Classic 350 registered 8.23% YoY and 0.19% MoM growth when compared to 28,310 units sold last year and 30,582 units sold a month before. Volume gain stood at 2,331 units YoY and 59 units MoM.

In 2nd place, we have the Bullet 350 which sold 19,244 units last month and accounted for 21.79% of this segment’s total sales. Like Classic 350, Bullet 350 also fell into the green with 38.01% YoY growth over 13,944 units sold last year and 0.42% MoM growth over 19,163 units sold a month before. Volume gain stood at 5,300 units YoY (highest in this list) and 81 units MoM).

In 3rd and 4th place, we have Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350 and Meteor 350 with 16,599 and 7,207 units respectively. While it all green all the way for Hunter 350 with 36.93% YoY growth and 4.30% MoM growth, Meteor 350 fell into the red completely with 11.30% YoY decline and 13.93% MoM decline.

Breaking Royal Enfield’s streak is Triumph’s 400 range (Speed 400, Speed T4 and Scrambler 400X) with 3,641 units sold last month. Numbers almost doubled YoY registering 96.28% YoY growth, gaining 1,786 units in volume. There was a 9.76% MoM decline, though. Jawa / Yezdi (retail) sales stood at 2,287 units and numbers fell into the red completely as there was 12.74% YoY and 16.93% MoM decline, losing 334 units in volume YoY and 466 units MoM.

KTM 390 registered YoY and MoM growth

The 5th Royal Enfield on this list is Himalayan 450 and it secured 7th position on this list with 2,158 units sold. It fell into the red as there was 5.27% YoY and 20.52% MoM decline. In 8th and 9th place, we have Honda’s H’ness CB350 and CB350 with 2,039 and 1,154 units sold respectively. There was no growth in sales in both YoY and MoM aspects.

In 10th place, we have KTM’s 390 range (RC 390, 390 Duke, 390 Adventure) with 940 units sold and saw 7.67% YoY growth and 159.67% MoM growth. In 11th place, we have Harley-Davidson X440 with 660 units and saw 70.26% YoY decline and 25.09% MoM decline. Guerrilla 450 from Royal Enfield was next with 621 units sold and is recovering in sales MoM as there was a 77.94% MoM growth.

Bajaj’s Pulsar 400 and Dominar 400 secured 13th and 14th positions on this list with 445 and 380 units sold last month. Aprilia RS457 pushed 181 units last month, Hero Mavrick 440 52 units, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 21 units, Aprilia Tuono 457 20 units and Kawasaki sold a total of 6 units last month comprising of Ninja, Eliminator and KLX motorcycles.