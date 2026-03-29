350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2026 – RE, Triumph, Jawa, Honda, HD, KTM, Bajaj, Aprilia

In the earlier post, we took a look at 150cc to 200cc motorcycle sales last month. In this post, let us take a look at the 350-450cc motorcycle segment, which has continued its strong run in February 2026, registering total sales of 1,07,511 units. This marks a healthy 21.68% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 88,358 units sold in February 2025. The segment remains heavily dominated by Royal Enfield, while newer entrants from Honda, Harley-Davidson and Triumph are gaining traction.

350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2026

Royal Enfield continues to lead the segment with multiple models occupying top positions. Classic 350 remained the best-selling motorcycle with 34,307 units, up 11.96% YoY. Bullet 350 followed with 21,821 units, registering 13.39% growth.

Hunter 350 saw strong demand with 20,234 units, growing 21.90% YoY, while Meteor 350 recorded 8,817 units, up 22.34%. Combined, these four models alone contribute a significant share of total segment volumes. Himalayan sales remained largely flat at 2,123 units, showing a marginal 1.62% decline. Guerrilla, one of the newer offerings, reported 759 units with 22.22% YoY growth.

Among challengers, Honda CB350 stood out with a massive 255.20% YoY growth, reaching 4,099 units. However, H’ness 350 saw a decline of 14.86% to 1,736 units, indicating a shift in demand within Honda’s lineup. Jawa, Yezdi and BSA combined retail sales grew strongly by 90.13% to 4,468 units, while Harley-Davidson X440 also posted impressive growth of 214.85% with 2,078 units.

Triumph 400 range continued its steady rise with 4,794 units, up 31.67% YoY, strengthening its position as a key competitor in this space. KTM 390 recorded 1,326 units, growing 41.06% YoY. Bajaj Dominar 400 remained stable with marginal growth at 386 units, while Pulsar 400 declined by 20.90%.

Aprilia twins (RS 457 and Tuono 457) saw flat to negative growth, while Husqvarna 401 and Kawasaki’s Ninja/Eliminator/KLX lineup also reported lower volumes. Hero Mavrick recorded zero sales in February 2026, compared to 52 units last year.

OEM Wise performance

350cc–450cc motorcycle segment continues to be overwhelmingly dominated by Royal Enfield, which alone accounts for a massive chunk of total volumes with 88,061 units. However, its YoY growth of 15.16% is relatively moderate compared to rivals, indicating that while it remains the market leader, competition is catching up in terms of growth momentum.

The combined Bajaj–KTM–Triumph group emerges as the second strongest force with 26.86% growth, driven largely by Triumph 400 and KTM 390, showing increasing traction in the performance-oriented sub-segment. Honda has posted a strong 82.73% growth, led by CB350, signaling rising acceptance of its retro offerings. Jawa-Yezdi-BSA has also seen robust 90.13% growth, indicating a recovery and growing niche appeal.

Harley-Davidson stands out with the highest growth of 214.85%, albeit on a lower base, thanks to X440 gaining traction. On the other hand, Aprilia, Husqvarna and Kawasaki continue to operate at very low volumes with declining sales, while Hero’s Mavrick has dropped to zero, suggesting weak demand or supply issues. Overall, while Royal Enfield still dominates in absolute volumes, the segment is clearly seeing diversification with multiple brands gaining ground, especially in the entry-premium and lifestyle motorcycle space.