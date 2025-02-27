350cc To 450cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2025 – RE, Triumph, Jawa, Yezdi, Harley, Hero, KTM, Bajaj

The premium motorcycle segment has witnessed a lot of demand in recent times. This is a segment where motorcycles equipped with 350cc to 450cc engines operate. In the weighing scale of sales, the numbers heavily lean towards Royal Enfield, which sold a total of 77,096 units in January 2025. Which is 85.12% of total sales of this list. Let’s break down the numbers further.

350cc To 450cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2025

The best-seller among the 350cc to 450cc motorcycle sales Jan 2025 chart was Royal Enfield Classic 350. Like clockwork, we should say. With 30,582 units sold last month, Classic 350 alone accounted for 33.77% of the total sales of this list. When compared to 28,013 units sold in January 2024 and 29,637 units sold in December 2024, Classic 350 saw 9.17% YoY growth and 3.19% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 2,569 units YoY and 945 units MoM.

The evergreen Bullet 350 took 2nd place on this list with 19,163 units sold and the sales have grown considerably with 22.92% YoY and 36.4% MoM growth. Bullet 350 contributed 18.74% of the total sales of this list with a volume gain of 3,573 units YoY over 15,590 units sold last year and 5,114 units volume gain over 14,049 units sold the month before.

In 3rd and 4th place, we have Royal Enfield again, with Hunter 350 and Meteor 350 with 15,914 and 8,373 units sold. Both vehicles registered positive growth in both YoY and MoM aspects – 17.57% YoY and 15.79% MoM with Hunter 350 and 12.86% YoY and 31.53% MoM with Meteor 350. Hunter 350’s volume contribution to this sales chart stood at 17.57%, while it was 9.25% with Meteor 350.

Breaking Royal Enfield’s streak is Triumph 400 lineup in 5th place with 4,035 units sold last month. The company has doubled its volume YoY with 100.25% YoY growth and registered 64.49% MoM growth. In 6th place, we have Classic Legends with their Jawa and Yezdi sub brands selling 2,753 units in total with 4.64% YoY decline and 17.60% MoM growth.

Himalayan 450 Doubled Sales MoM

In 7th place, we have another Royal Enfield. But this time, it is the Himalayan 450 and not a 350cc bike. Himalayan’s sales fell 18.47% YoY as opposed to 3,330 units sold last year and 111.28% MoM growth over 1,285 units from a month before. Honda’s H’Ness 350 sold 2,303 units and CB 350 sold 1,699 units last month, securing 8th and 9th places on this list. Both bikes saw sales drop YoY and grow MoM.

Harley-Davidson X440 sold 881 units last month, down from 3,349 units sold last year with a 73.69% YoY decline. When compared to the 418 units sold a month before, X440 registered 110.77% MoM growth. Bajaj sold 623 units of Pulsar NS400Z and 398 units of Dominar 400. There was no positive YoY growth, but both motorcycles registered positive MoM growth.

KTM’s 390 range (390 Duke, 390 Adventure and RC 390) sold 362 units last month and the company witnessed sales drop by 57.81% YoY and grow 80.10% MoM. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is the first bike on this list to witness a negative sales decline MoM of 57.13%, losing 465 units in volume MoM as opposed to 814 units sold in December 2024.

Aprilia RS 457 sold 201 units last month and it registered a 27.44% MoM decline as opposed to 277 units sold a month before. Hero’s flagship Mavrick 440 sold 182 units last month with sales more than doubling MoM at 136.36% growth. Kawasaki’s Ninja 400 and Eliminator 400 sold a total of 15 units, same was the case with Husqvarna’s Svartpilen 401. In total, the 350cc To 450cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2025 chart registered 90,563 units with 11.37% YoY and 20.80% MoM growth.