350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales July 2024 – Royal Enfield, Bajaj, Triumph, Hero, Honda, KTM, Aprilia

Indian 350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Segment Shows Mixed Performance in July 2024 – Royal Enfield dominates with 81% share

The Indian motorcycle market in the 350cc to 450cc segment exhibited a mixed performance in July 2024, with total sales reaching 71,200 units, marking a marginal 0.06% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to July 2023. This slight growth of just 45 units highlights the varied fortunes of different models within the segment, with some seeing strong gains while others experienced declines.

350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales July 2024 – Royal Enfield Dominates the Segment

Royal Enfield continued to dominate the 350cc to 450cc segment, with multiple models leading the sales charts. Classic 350 remained the top-selling motorcycle in this category, with 21,373 units sold in July 2024. However, this represented a 14.13% YoY decline, down by 3,516 units from July 2023. Despite the drop, the Classic 350 still captured a substantial 30.02% share of the market. RE is getting ready to launch new Classic 350 on 1st Sep.

Hunter 350, another popular model, saw a sharper decline of 20.89% YoY, with 14,091 units sold, down by 3,722 units from the previous year. Hunter 350 held a 19.79% market share. On a more positive note, Bullet 350 recorded a 9.40% YoY growth, selling 9,949 units in July 2024, an increase of 855 units compared to July 2023. Bullet 350’s strong performance contributed to a 13.97% share of the segment.

Meteor 350 saw a slight decline of 4.15% YoY, with 7,901 units sold in July 2024, down by 342 units from the previous year. The Meteor 350 accounted for 11.10% of the market. Bajaj Pulsar 400, a recent entrant, recorded 3,340 units sold, capturing a 4.69% share of the market.

Similarly, the Triumph 400 (Speed + Scrambler), which saw a staggering 550.10% growth compared to its previous limited sales, sold 3,101 units, securing a 4.36% market share. Triumph will be launching new 400cc bikes later this year. Royal Enfield’s new model, the Guerrilla, also made a strong debut, selling 1,469 units and capturing 2.06% of the market.

Meanwhile, Harley Davidson X440 reported 816 units sales, contributing to a 1.15% share. While new models gained traction, several established motorcycles faced challenges. Royal Enfield Himalayan saw a 12.68% decline in sales, with 2,769 units sold in July 2024.

No M’Cycle Sales 350-450cc Jul-24 Jul-23 Diff Growth % YoY % Share Jul 24 1 Royal Enfield Classic 350 21,373 24,889 -3,516 -14.13 30.02 2 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 14,091 17,813 -3,722 -20.89 19.79 3 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 9,949 9,094 855 9.40 13.97 4 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 7,901 8,243 -342 -4.15 11.10 5 Bajaj Pulsar 400 3,340 0 3,340 – 4.69 6 Triumph 400 3,101 477 2,624 550.10 4.36 7 Royal Enfield Himalayan 2,769 3,171 -402 -12.68 3.89 8 Jawa Yezdi (Retail) 2,131 2,188 -57 -2.61 2.99 9 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 1,469 0 1,469 – 2.06 10 Honda H’Ness 350 1,314 3,509 -2,195 -62.55 1.85 11 Honda CB 350 1,011 0 1,011 – 1.42 12 Harley Davidson X440 816 0 816 – 1.15 13 KTM 390 593 1,122 -529 -47.15 0.83 14 Bajaj Dominar 400 580 607 -27 -4.45 0.81 15 Aprilia RS 457 455 0 455 – 0.64 16 Hero Mavrick 269 0 269 – 0.38 17 Husqvarna 401 35 0 35 – 0.05 18 Kawasaki ZX-4R 3 0 3 – 0.00 19 Kawasaki Eliminator 400 0 42 -42 -100.00 0.00 – Total 71,200 71,155 45 0.06 100.00

Similarly, Honda H’Ness 350 experienced a significant 62.55% YoY decline, with sales dropping to 1,314 units from 3,509 units in July 2023. KTM 390 also struggled, with a 47.15% YoY decline, selling 593 units in July 2024, down by 529 units from the previous year. Additionally, Bajaj Dominar 400 saw a slight decline of 4.45%, with 580 units sold.

Models like the Aprilia RS 457, Hero Mavrick, and Husqvarna 401 made their presence felt, albeit with smaller numbers. Aprilia RS 457 sold 455 units, while the Hero Mavrick and Husqvarna 401 sold 269 and 35 units, respectively. Kawasaki ZX-4R recorded just 3 units sold, while Kawasaki Eliminator 400 saw no sales in July 2024, down from 42 units in July 2023.