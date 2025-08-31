350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales July 2025 – Royal Enfield, Triumph, Honda, Jawa, KTM, Bajaj, Harley

The mid-capacity motorcycle segment (350cc–450cc) in India posted a strong performance in July 2025, with total sales rising to 85,197 units, a healthy 19.52% increase YoY compared to 71,285 units in July 2024. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, growth was marginal at 0.36%, indicating demand stability in this competitive segment. Royal Enfield continued its dominance with multiple models at the top, while newer entrants like Triumph and Aprilia tried to carve their space.

Royal Enfield Maintains Strong Hold

Royal Enfield accounted for the lion’s share of sales in this segment. The Classic 350 led the pack with 26,516 units sold, up 24.06% YoY but down 9.10% MoM, showing a slight slowdown after a robust June. The Hunter 350 followed with 18,373 units, up 30.39% YoY and 12.99% MoM, proving its popularity among younger buyers. The Bullet 350 registered a stellar 59.28% YoY growth at 15,847 units, although MoM sales fell 7.28%. The Meteor 350 also contributed significantly with 8,600 units, an 8.85% YoY and 14.44% MoM increase.

However, the Royal Enfield Himalayan struggled, with sales falling 43.81% YoY to 1,556 units and 23.58% MoM. Similarly, the new Guerrilla 450 managed only 688 units, down 53.17% YoY and marginally lower than June. These numbers suggest that while the classic and retro-styled REs remain strong, the brand’s adventure-focused models are under pressure.

Rising Competition and Segment Shifts

Outside Royal Enfield, several brands posted encouraging results. The Triumph 400, built in collaboration with Bajaj, sold 3,538 units, marking a 14.09% YoY and 10.77% MoM gain. Honda’s CB350 showed impressive progress with 2,072 units, more than doubling YoY sales (104.95%) but down 12.24% MoM. Its sibling, the H’Ness 350, however, declined 10.96% YoY and 11.16% MoM at 1,170 units.

Performance-focused models also showed varied results. The KTM 390 surged with 1,507 units, up 154.13% YoY and 48.62% MoM, while Bajaj Pulsar 400 declined sharply YoY (-65.27%) but improved MoM (25.27%) at 1,160 units. The Harley-Davidson X440 continued steady growth with 1,099 units, rising 34.68% YoY and 54.79% MoM.

Premium models like the Aprilia RS 457 and Tuono 457 remained niche with 157 units and 15 units, respectively, while the Husqvarna 401 sold just 20 units. Among laggards, Hero Mavrick collapsed to 5 units, down 98.14% YoY, showing customer disinterest.

The 350cc–450cc category continues to expand, driven largely by Royal Enfield’s dominance and increasing traction for new-age models like Triumph 400 and KTM 390. While July 2025 numbers highlight YoY growth across the board, MoM stability indicates the segment is consolidating. Going ahead, upcoming launches and festive demand could further fuel momentum in this mid-capacity space.