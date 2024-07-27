350cc To 450cc Motorcycle Sales June 2024 – RE, Triumph, Harley, Hero, Honda, Bajaj, KTM, Aprilia

Royal Enfield 350cc range showed a significant YoY decline in sales bringing down overall sales figures in the 350-450cc segment by 1.02% in June 2024

Motorcycle sales in the 350-450cc segment suffered a YoY decline by 1.02% in June 2024 while MoM sales improved by 3.94%. Even as it was once again the Royal Enfield 350cc range that topped sales charts, it was the relatively new Bajaj Pulsar 400 that garnered a great deal of interest among buyers in this segment. Total sales stood at 73,641 units in June 2024, a 1.02% YoY decline over 74,398 units sold in June 2023. As always, it was the RE 350cc range that held top 5 positions with a combined 83% share on this list, though each of them with the exception of the Meteor 350 reported negative sales.

350cc To 450cc Motorcycle YoY Sales June 2024

RE Classic 350 sales dipped 8.15% YoY to 24,803 units, down from 27,003 units sold in June 2023. RE Hunter 350 sales also suffered a 3.42% decline to 15,609 units while Bullet 350 sales saw an even greater decline of 22.12% to 9,610 units whereas there had been 12,339 units sold in the same month last year. RE Meteor 350 added some positivity to the list with sales of 8,085 units last month relating to a 17.79% YoY growth when compared to 6,864 units sold in June 2023. Himalayan sales on the other hand dipped 5.93% to 3,062 units from 3,255 units YoY.

Up next, at No. 6 was the relatively new Bajaj Pulsar 400 with 2,515 unit sales thereby giving rivals such as TVS Apache RTR 310, Hero Mavrick 440, Triumph Speed 400 and KTM 390 Duke some serious competition. Triumph 400 sales were at 2,135 units while Jawa Yezdi saw its sales decline by 22.35% to 2,033 units last month.

Honda H’Ness also suffered a sales setback of as much as 56.19% to 1,807 units in June 2024 as compared to 4,125 units sold in June 2023. Also from the Honda stables was the CB 350 with 1,161 units sold last month. KTM 390 sales also dipped by 50.32% to just 698 units whereas there had been 1,405 units sold in June 2023. The list also included Harley Davidson X440 (656 units), Aprilia RS 457 (505 units) and Hero Mavrick (459 units). Bajaj Dominar 400 sales also slipped 40.19% to only 375 units sold last month. There was also the Husqvarna 401 (88 units), Kawasaki ZX-4R (39 units) and Eliminator 400 (1 unit) on this sales list.

MoM Sales Show off 3.94% Growth in June 2024

Better sales were reported on a month-on-month basis with a 3.94% increase primarily boosted by more positive sales seen across the RE350cc range. The new Bajaj Pulsar 400 also added significant numbers. RE Classic 350 sales grew by 4.31% MoM while Hunter and Bullet 350 followed suit with a 3.48% and 2.98% MoM growth respectively. However, Meteor 350 and Himalayan sales fell by 1.27% and 7.60% respectively.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 has seen outstanding demand in India with a 7759.38% MoM growth from 32 units sold in May 2024 to 2,515 unit sales in the past month. While Triumph 400 sales grew only marginally by 0.85%, sales of Yezdi (-16.68%), Honda H’Ness 350 (-8.18%) and Honda CB 350 (-11.37%) suffered lower MoM sales.

KTM 390 sales improved by 6.56% from 655 units to 698 units on a MoM basis. HD X440 sales fell by 35.50% while Aprilia RS 457 sales also saw remarkable improvement in demand by 168.62% to 505 units in June 2024. Hero Mavrick (-41.97%), Bajaj Dominar (-21.38%) and Husqvarna 401 (-38.03%) also suffered lower MoM sales while sales of the Kawasaki ZX-4R improved by 387.50% from 8 units sold in May 2024 to 39 unit sales last month. Also from the Kawasaki stables, sales of Eliminator 400 however dipped by 75% MoM.