350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales June 2025 – Classic 350, Triumph 400, Himalayan, Pulsar

Motorcycles in the 350-450cc segment gained strong traction in June 2025 largely driven by Royal Enfield

Following our earlier report on motorcycle sales in the 150-200cc segment, we now assess sales of motorcycles in the higher 350-450cc range. Sales in the past month showed off strong demand, improving both YoY and MoM while sales increased strongly in Q2 CY 2025 as well. Royal Enfield continued its rule in this segment with 5 of its models on the top 10 list.

Motorcycle Sales 350-450cc – YoY and MoM Comparison

Motorcycle sales in the 350cc to 450cc segment showed off strong momentum in the past month. Sales grew to 84,894 units in June 2025, up by 15.15% over 73,727 units sold in June 2024. This was an 11,167 unit volume increase. MoM sales too saw a growth, though marginal, by 1.70% from 83,475 units sold in May 2025.

Royal Enfield, with the widest range of models in this segment, commanded the list. It was the Classic 350 that garnered the most attention with 29,172 unit sales last month, up 17.61% from 24,803 units sold in the same month last year. It was also a 1.90% MoM growth from 28,628 units sold in May 2025. It was followed by Bullet 350 with a healthy 77.86% YoY growth to 17,092 units. Sales in June 2024 had stood at 9,610 units even as MoM sales declined marginally by 1.08%.

RE Hunter sales were up by 4.18% to 16,261 units in June 2025 from 15,609 units while MoM sales also saw a 1.81% improvement from 15,972 units. Decline in demand for the RE Meteor 350 brought down numbers to 7,515 units last month from 8,085 units while there had also been 7,697 unit sales in May 2025.

Triumph 400 range, jointly developed along with Bajaj, witnessed a massive 49.60% YoY and 5.41% MoM growth to 3,194 units. Honda CB350 recorded strong growth of 103.36% on a YoY basis to 2,361 units, up from 1,161 units over sales in June 2024. Sales however, declined by 2.03% from 2,410 unit sales of May 2025.

Once again Royal Enfield entered the fray with the Himalayan, sales of which declined by 33.51% to 2,036 units YoY but grew by 36.74% MoM. Also on the downside was Jawa Yezdi BSA (Retail) at 1,892 units, down by 9.78% YoY and 3.72% MoM. Sales of Honda H’ness 350 were down to 1,317 units while KTM 390 sales improved massively.

KTM 390 had 1,014 unit sales last month, a 45.17% YoY growth from just 698 units sold in the same month last year while MoM sales slipped by 2.41%. Pulsar NS400Z, even as it suffered a sharp 63.18% YoY de-growth to 926 units made up in MoM sales numbers which improved by 85.57% over 499 unit sales of May 2025.

Harley Davidson X440 had 710 unit sales last month, showing off strong YoY and MoM growth while RE Guerrilla had 696 unit sales. The sales list for June 2025 also include Bajaj Dominar 400 (504 units), Aprilia RS 457 (135 units), Aprilia Tuono 457 (31 units), Ninja Eliminator / KLX (31 units), Husqvarna 401 (7 units) while Hero Maverick failed to record any sales.

Motorcycle Sales 350-450cc – Q2 CY 2025

Sales of motorcycles in the 350cc to 450cc grew by 10.29% in the Q2 CY 2025 period to 2,52,080 units. This was a 23,528 unit volume increase from 2,28,552 units sold in the same period last year. RE Classic 350 had 84,601 unit sales marking an 8.38% growth and a 33.56% share on this list.

It was followed by the Bullet 350 with 50,860 unit sales and a 58.41% increase while Hunter 350 also showed off strong performance with 50,342 units sold and a 7.39% growth. From the RE stables, Meteor 350 suffered a 13.44% decline to 22,856 units from 26,406 units sold in the year ago period.

Triumph 400 and Honda CB 350 each reported double digit growth to 9,685 units and 6,634 units respectively. Sales of Jawa Yezdi fell by 16.01% to 6,248 units while Himalayan sales were down 43.61% to 5,240 units. KTM 390 sales were higher by 77.19% to 3,519 units in the Q2 CY 2025 period. Honda Hness 350 (3,515 units) RE Guerrilla (2,651 units), Bajaj Pulsar 400 (1,938 units) and Harley Davidson (1,845 units) featured lower down on the list.

There was also the Bajaj Dominar 400 with 1,383 unit sales and a 3.52% growth followed by Aprilia RS 400 with 398 unit sales. There were 250 units of Aprilia Tuono 457 sold in the said period. Marking extensively lower sales there were 82 units of Ninja/ Eliminator/KLX, 24 units of Husqvarna 401 and 9 units of Hero Maverick sold in the Q2 CY 2025 period.