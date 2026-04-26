350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales Mar 2026 – Royal Enfield, Honda, Triumph, Bajaj, KTM, Harley, Jawa, Aprilia

After taking a look at the 150cc to 200cc motorcycle sales, let us now take a look at the 350cc to 450cc motorcycle segment, which has recorded total sales of 1,18,082 units in March 2026, registering a healthy 22.93% YoY growth compared to 96,060 units sold in March 2025. While Royal Enfield continues to dominate the charts, the segment is currently witnessing structural changes due to reclassification of several 400cc motorcycles.

350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales Mar 2026

Leading the segment is Royal Enfield Classic 350 with 37,144 units, up 12.17% YoY and commanding a 31.46% market share. Bullet 350 follows with 23,767 units (+8.10%), while Hunter 350 posted 20,881 units, growing 23.13% YoY. Meteor 350 also delivered a strong performance with 10,701 units, up 20.07%.

In the mid-tier, Classic Legends brands Jawa, Yezdi and BSA (combined retail) recorded 4,617 units, nearly doubling sales with 98.67% YoY growth. Honda CB350 posted one of the highest growth rates at 270.23%, reaching 4,365 units, while H’ness 350 added 2,523 units (+7.18%).

At first glance, Triumph 400 range shows a decline to 2,823 units (-26.77%), but this is largely due to a recent reclassification. Bajaj has shifted Triumph 400, along with Pulsar 400 and Dominar 400, into the sub-350cc category to benefit from lower GST. The 350cc versions of these motorcycles have featured lower in the table

Royal Enfield Himalayan registered 2,284 units (+40.29%), while Harley-Davidson X440 contributed 2,202 units as a relatively new entrant. Triumph 350 added 2,165 units, further expanding the lower end of this segment. Royal Enfield Guerrilla posted strong growth of 129.36% with 1,906 units. KTM 390 range declined to 1,002 units (-40.92%), again partly impacted by shifting strategy and upcoming repositioning.

Bajaj Pulsar 350 recorded 953 units, while Dominar 350 added 394 units. Aprilia RS 457 showed strong momentum with 233 units (+108.04%). Bajaj Dominar 400 dropped to 38 units (-87.54%), Pulsar 400 fell to just 22 units (-95.73%), and Aprilia Tuono 457 declined to 34 units (-86.45%). Kawasaki’s Ninja / Eliminator / KLX range stood at 15 units (-34.78%), while Husqvarna 401 posted 13 units (-13.33%).

OEM Wise Performance

OEM-wise performance in the 350cc–450cc motorcycle segment clearly highlights Royal Enfield’s overwhelming dominance. With 96,683 units sold in March 2026, the brand alone commands an 81.88% market share, growing 15.88% YoY. Bajaj Auto Group, which includes Pulsar, Dominar along with partner brands Triumph, KTM and Husqvarna, reported 7,410 units, growing 16.04% YoY with a 6.28% share.

Honda has emerged as the fastest-growing mainstream player, nearly doubling its volumes to 6,888 units (+94.96%), driven by strong traction for CB350 and H’ness 350. Similarly, Classic Legends (Jawa, Yezdi, BSA) posted robust growth of 98.67% YoY, indicating improving acceptance of its retro lineup. Lower down, Harley-Davidson X440 has added meaningful volume with 2,202 units, while Aprilia, Kawasaki and others continue to operate at niche levels, with limited volumes and declining YoY trends.

Going forward, competition in this segment is expected to intensify further. BMW Motorrad has already announced the launch of its new 450GS, which will directly enter this space and challenge established players. With more global brands eyeing this segment, the current Royal Enfield-heavy landscape could gradually evolve into a more competitive and diverse market.