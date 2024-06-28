350cc To 450cc Motorcycle Sales May 2024 – RE350, Triumph 400, CB350

With Royal Enfield losing volumes YoY and MoM, it has affected 350cc to 450cc motorcycle sales May 2024 as it is the primary volume generator

With most of the 500cc+ motorcycles priced at a premium, most motorcycling enthusiasts often turn towards the 350cc to 450cc segment. This substratum is mainly dominated by single-cylinder performance bikes, classic retro bikes and a few multi-cylinder offerings for buyers with deep pockets. Here’s how the segment participants fared in May 2024.

350cc To 450cc Motorcycle Sales May 2024

Like clockwork, Royal Enfield dominated the segment with five of its motorcycles in the top five positions of this list. At the top, we have Classic 350 with 23,779 units. Surprisingly, sales fell by 9.76% YoY and 19.33% MoM as opposed to 26,350 units sold in May 2023 and 29,476 units sold in April 2024. Market share dropped from 35.16% to 33.56% MoM. Volume loss was 2,571 units YoY and 5,679 units MoM.

Hunter 350 and Bullet 350 also followed Classic 350’s pattern and experienced a sales decline. Hunter 350 sold 15,084 units last month, but sales fell by 20.06% YoY and 6.81% MoM. Volume loss was 3,785 units YoY and 1,102 units MoM. Bullet 350, on the other hand, sold 9,332 units and witnessed a 26.40% YoY decline and a 29.12% MoM decline. Volume loss was 3,348 units YoY and 3,833 units MoM. Hunter 350 had 21.29% and Bullet 350 had a 13.17% market share.

Meteor 350 and Himalayan 450 were a breath of fresh air in sales patterns. Royal Enfield sold 8,189 units of Meteor 350 and registered 16.59% YoY growth with 1,165 units in volume growth. MoM sales took a hit with a 9.18% dip in numbers. Himalayan, on the other hand, saw an 18.45% YoY decline with 3,314 units sold last month. But MoM, there was a 13.61% growth with 397 units gained in volume.

Combined, RE sold 59,698 units in May 2024 and accounted for 84.26% of 350cc to 450cc motorcycle sales May 2024. After RE, Jawa Yezdi gained 2nd position with 2,440 units combined sales that saw a 3% YoY growth and a 12.17% MoM decline. Trailing behind Classic Legends was Triumph 400 lineup with 2,117 units sold last month. The Bajaj-Triumph witnessed a slight setback with a 4.81% MoM decline, losing 107 units in volume.

Honda followed the pack with 1,968 units of H’ness 350 and 1,310 units of CB350. H’ness 350 numbers halved YoY at a 51.76% decline but gained 7.78% in volume MoM. Honda CB350 registered a 9.09% MoM decline. Based on the new 440 platform, Harley-Davidson X440 sold 1,017 units and Hero Mavrick 440 sold 791 units. Both bikes registered MoM decline of 11.80% and 24.59%.

Pulsar NS400Z sold 32 units

KTM registered 655 units sold on its popular 390 platform. Sales declined YoY by 41.36% but gained 3.48% in MoM analysis. Bajaj Dominar 400, waiting for an update, sold 477 units and sales declined by 18.18% YoY and 1.45% MoM. Aprilia sold 188 units of RS457 and saw an 18.61% MoM decline. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 sold 142 units with 18.33% MoM growth.

The recently launched Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z sold 32 units and is likely to show greater months in the coming months. At the bottom of the charts, we have Kawasaki which sold 8 units of ZX-4R and 4 units of Eliminator 400. In total, 350cc to 450cc motorcycle sales May 2024 stood at 70,847 units with an 8.15% YoY decline as opposed to 77,136 units sold last year and a 15.49% MoM decline when compared to 83,828 units sold a month before. Volume loss stood at 6,289 units YoY and 12,981 units MoM.