350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2024 – Royal Enfield, Triumph, Honda, Bajaj, Harley, Aprilia

The 350cc to 450cc motorcycle segment in India recorded impressive growth in October 2024, with total sales rising by 26.51% year-on-year (YoY)

The segment reported sales of 1,14,979 units compared to 90,888 units in October 2023. Dominated by Royal Enfield, the category has shown significant momentum, driven by a mix of established favourites and new entrants. Royal Enfield continues to lead the pack with its Classic 350 emerging as the top seller, clocking 38,297 units, a 20.06% growth YoY. The recently updated Bullet 350 witnessed a remarkable 57.32% YoY growth, with 22,491 units sold, making it the fastest-growing model in the segment.

350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2024 – YoY Comparison

Similarly, the Hunter 350 maintained its popularity with 21,350 units, reflecting a 20.40% increase over the same period last year. The Meteor 350 also contributed with steady sales of 11,136 units, registering a modest 9.81% growth. Additionally, Royal Enfield’s newest entrant, the Guerrilla 450 registered sales of 1,584 units, further strengthening the brand’s hold in the market.

Jawa Yezdi brands under Classic Legends recorded robust growth of 50.58% YoY, with sales of 4,180 units. Triumph’s entry into the segment with the 400 model also performed well, achieving sales of 4,005 units, reflecting a 17.52% growth. On the other hand, Honda had a mixed performance. While the H’Ness 350 experienced a slight dip of 3.88%, selling 2,771 units, the new CB 350 registered 1,838 units sold, highlighting Honda’s potential to expand its footprint in this segment.

Harley-Davidson’s X440, which had shown promise earlier, saw a decline of 11.82% YoY with sales of 2,200 units. Among the new entrants, the Aprilia RS 457 managed to record 351 units, while the Hero Mavrick began with 196 units. However, some models faced challenges, such as the KTM 390, which saw a significant decline of 67.37% YoY, selling just 513 units compared to 1,572 units a year ago. Bajaj Dominar 400 also posted a decline of 29.17%, while the Husqvarna 401 registered sales of 46 units. The Ninja/Eliminator 400 struggled with only 7 units sold, marking an 85.42% drop YoY.

350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2024 – MoM Comparison

Following the year-on-year analysis, a month-on-month (MoM) comparison of the 350cc to 450cc motorcycle segment in October 2024 further highlights the dynamic growth of this market. Total MoM sales surged by 27.95%, with 1,14,979 units sold in October compared to 89,865 units in September 2024. This impressive growth can be attributed to increased consumer enthusiasm during the festive season and the strong performance of key models.

Royal Enfield continued its market dominance with robust MoM growth across most of its lineup. The Classic 350, the segment leader, recorded a 15.82% increase, selling 38,297 units. The updated Bullet 350 saw an exceptional 74.34% rise in sales, with 22,491 units sold compared to 12,901 in September. The Hunter 350 grew by 22.66%, while the Meteor 350 achieved a 28.52% rise in sales, reflecting strong demand across Royal Enfield’s portfolio. However, the Guerrilla 450 experienced a slight dip, with sales down by 4.41% compared to the previous month.

Jawa Yezdi’s performance was particularly noteworthy, nearly doubling its sales MoM to 4,180 units, a remarkable 96.71% growth. Triumph’s 400cc model also posted a healthy 17.41% increase with 4,005 units sold. Honda’s H’Ness 350 and CB 350 both showed strong growth, with sales increasing by 35.30% and 47.99%, respectively. Harley-Davidson X440, despite earlier challenges, saw sales climb by 52.57% to 2,200 units, while the Royal Enfield Himalayan grew by 21.22%, registering 2,199 units.

Among newer entrants, the Aprilia RS 457 continued to gain traction, with a 31.46% MoM growth, selling 351 units. Hero Mavrick and Husqvarna 401 also posted growth figures of 15.98% and 24.32%, respectively. Even Kawasaki’s Ninja/Eliminator 400, though in small numbers, saw a 40% increase in sales MoM. On the flip side, Bajaj Pulsar 400 and Dominar 400 struggled, with sales dropping by 37.70% and 37.91%, respectively. KTM 390 also witnessed a 26.19% decline in sales, reflecting challenges for these models amidst increasing competition.